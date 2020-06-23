BERLIN – As a contractor readies to belatedly begin work on the $2.2 million sewer line extension that was approved by voters nearly two years ago, local officials have one eye on Paine Turnpike North and the other on the calendar.
A six-week delay that can at least partially be attributed to complications associated with COVID-19, have injected a level of uncertainty into a project that involves installing less than a mile of new sewer line along the largely undeveloped road not far from Exit 7 of Interstate 89.
Plans to start construction this spring came off the table due to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and a subsequent plan to break ground June 1 also went by the boards.
While the last week of June may seem like an odd time to worry that winter is coming, Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski said Tuesday DuBois Construction is scheduled to start work July 8 and the compressed schedule could come at a cost to the town.
Badowski said Berlin is poised to borrow the $2.2 million voters approved for the project in 2018 and eager to convert that interim arrangement into favorable long-term financing secured through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
However, that presumes the project is completed this calendar year and while mid-November is the target it potentially puts both the town and the contractor at the mercy of Mother Nature.
The project contemplates installing a new sewer line along Paine Turnpike North from the intersection of Route 62 to the intersection of Fisher Road. Part of the work involves repaving the road and when asphalt plants close is weather dependent.
It might not be an issue if the crew from DuBois Construction doesn’t encounter ledge or other difficulties while installing the sewer line, but, Badowski said, it will likely require the Public Works Board to closely monitor the project and work with the contractor on scheduling.
“We’re very cognizant of that,” he said.
So, Badowski said, is the contractor.
“They (DuBois Construction) understand where we’re at and they want to get this done in a timely manner,” he said.
Badowski said neither of the most likely alternatives is appealing. One would extend interim financing, and the interest that goes with it, for another six months until the paving could be completed next year. The other would be to use money from a capital reserve fund to cover paving costs instead of rolling them into the long-term financing that has been arranged with USDA for the project.
It’s a choice between paying interest that could otherwise be avoided or foregoing a favorable interest rate available through USDA for part of the work and depleting a reserve intended for other purposes.
For now, the plan is to close Paine Turnpike North to through traffic to accommodate weekday construction starting July 8.
“We have to get our boots on the ground, get going and on a daily basis do as much as we can to get this done on a time,” Badowski said, noting if the project hits a snag, or there is a need to expedite the work, the schedule may be adjusted.
“With this calendar we may decide to work on some weekends,” he said. “This is all a work in progress.”
