MONTPELIER — The race to represent Washington County in the state Senate is officially on. One Independent candidate has withdrawn, and seven others – three Democrats, three Republicans, and an Independent – are vying for the three seats.
The Democrats – Ann Cummings, Andrew Perchlik and Anthony Pollina – are all incumbents. Two of the three Republicans – Ken Alger and Dwayne Tucker – were also on the ballot in 2018. Republican Dawnamarie Tomasi wasn’t and neither was Independent Paul Vallerand.
Both first-time candidates – like Alger and Tucker – live in Barre Town, while Cummings and Perchlik live in Montpelier, and Pollina is a Middlesex resident.
The winners will be the three candidates who collect the most votes in a county-wide race all agree will be run differently due to the COVID-19 crisis. An eighth candidate – Independent Nat Frothingham – withdrew from consideration after initially expressing interest in being included on the November ballot.
Democrats
This isn’t Ann Cummings’ first time running for one of Washington County’s three senate seats and given a political track that dates back decades in central Vermont that’s probably a good thing.
Just ask her. “I’ve lost all my first races,” said Cummings, who is now running for what would be her 13th consecutive two-year term representing Washington County in the state Senate.
Cummings lost her first bid to serve on the Montpelier School Board so far back she doesn’t remember the year. She does remember the margin – seven votes – and the fact that she was subsequently appointed to serve on the Montpelier City Council before running – and losing – her first mayoral race in 1988.
Cummings was elected mayor of the Capital City two years later and following a failed run for Washington County Senate in 1994 stepped down from the city’s highest elected office in 1996. Later that year, Cummings ran for Senate again – securing a seat she hasn’t surrendered since.
Cummings’ political persistence has consistently paid off and – once elected – she has never been voted out of office.
The 74-year-old Montpelier Democrat is hoping that trend will continue in November because she really loves what she does.
“I’m still at the top of my game,” says Cummings, who got her start as a community organizer in Pittsburgh, cut her political teeth at the local level and has settled in as Washington County’s senior senator.
“I like governing,” she said. “I like making government work for people.”
A self-described “consensus-builder” and “problem-solver,” Cummings said those traits have helped her work with diverse groups of people on a broad range of state and local issues over the years.
“I like fixing things,” she said.
There’s a lot to fix, according to Cummings, who said she: “… comes from a generation that believes government can be a force for good” and is now living in a time when it needs to exercise that muscle.
“We’re in uncharted waters,” she said, noting the COVID-19 crisis has pushed keeping Vermont’s economy afloat to the top of her legislative laundry list.
Cummings, who serves as chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee, said the pandemic has highlighted the importance of child care and broadband, threatened downtowns and the state’s hospitality industry and put recovery front and center for whoever is elected.
“What doesn’t need to get done?” she asked.
Cummings said she is interested in taking a fresh look at education funding and would entertain changes to the state’s tax structure with an eye toward bolstering a “shrinking middle class.”
Climate change and racial equity are among the other issues on Cummings’ radar and while there are police reforms she would support she doesn’t believe doing away with police is the solution.
“If someone is breaking into my house in the middle of the night, I don’t want to call a social worker,” she said, noting she supports state and local police employing social workers.
Cummings said she doesn’t relish running for re-election during a public health crisis that will make it more difficult to get out and meet people.
“Online campaigning is a challenge for those of us who didn’t grow up with a cellphone attached to our fingers,” said Cummings, who does have a Facebook page – Senator Ann Cummings.
Ask Andrew Perchlik what his top priority will be if he is elected to a second term representing Washington County in the state Senate and he’ll give you a too-simple answer.
“Being a good senator,” Perchlik replied when asked that question during an interview last week.
But what does that mean?
“Being accessible, taking it seriously, being responsible,” explained Perchlik, who likes to think he cleared that bar with room to spare during his first term and that voters will reward him with a second come November.
Born and raised in Colorado where his now-deceased dad was a mayor, a professor and a one-time Congressional candidate, Perchlik, 52, of Montpelier, settled in Vermont 25 years ago. He spent most of that time in Marshfield, where he was a member of the volunteer fire department, served on the Select Board, was a justice of the peace and cultivated a career in renewable energy.
Perchlik spent 10 years as the founding executive director of the trade association Renewable Energy Vermont and has served as director of the Clean Energy Development Fund at the state Public Service Department since 2010.
A life-long Democrat, who served in the Peace Corps in Panama before finding his way back Colorado and ultimately Vermont where he settled in 1995, Perchlik moved from Marshfield to Montpelier in 2017 and tossed his hat into the Washington County Senate race the following year. He was one of three Democrats to emerge from a crowded primary field that year.
The other two – Ann Cummings and Anthony Pollina – were both incumbents. The three Democrats went on to comfortably completed a sweep of the county’s Senate seats in November, with Cummings placing first, followed by Pollina and then Perchlik, who enjoyed roughly a 5,100-vote cushion over his closest Republican competitor.
That was two years ago.
Victory aside, Perchlik knows he’s not a household name in central Vermont where he takes his county-wide office very seriously – but not too seriously.
“Most people don’t even know if you’re elected,” said the man who knows better than to confuse a high percentage of the vote with a high percentage of the electorate.
Perchlik, who views himself as “a watchdog over state government” and “an advocate for the towns,” said his goal has been to reach people who may not have voted for him – or voted at all – and make them aware he is there and ready to listen.
“Most people have trouble getting by and I want them to feel like they can call me about whatever issues they’re having,” he said. “I enjoy that part of the work.”
A big believer in renewable energy, Perchlik sees economic and environmental opportunities there. But, he said there are plenty of other issues that need attention. Expanding preschool opportunities, exploring ways to make both child care and college more affordable, and addressing shortcomings with the state’s health care system are all on his list.
A supporter of universal health care, Perchlik said starting smaller – perhaps with universal primary care might be a workable compromise.
Perchlik is pushing people interested in learning more about his campaign to his Facebook page – State Senator Andrew Perchlik.
Anthony Pollina is running scared. Not of losing his bid for a sixth term representing Washington County in the state Senate, but of the conversation that is waiting for whoever wins.
Pollina knows the COVID-19 crisis blew a hole in the state budget and he said he is worried about how lawmakers will react to that daunting deficit.
“I’m afraid that it will result in a move toward austerity – cutting critical services for people just when they need them the most,” he said.
That’s not the answer, according to the Progressive Democrat from Middlesex.
Pollina, 68, said he wasn’t wild about the “old normal” and is really concerned that the Legislature’s response to the “new normal” could make things exponentially worse.
“The pandemic has exposed the holes in our safety net and our economy,” he said. “We need rebuild in a way that makes things better than they were before the pandemic. We can’t just go back to the way they were, because … the ‘normal’ we had before the pandemic was not the greatest either.”
From Pollina’s perspective, now is not the time to be risk-averse. It’s a time for bold, big ideas and turning challenges into opportunities.
“There will be a lot of pressure to play defense and just … protect ourselves from cuts to important services,” he said. “I think that what we need to do is go on the offense with good ideas about how we can set up systems that actually help people, but save money in the long run.”
According to Pollina, universal primary health care is just one example. Another is his proposed “Vermont Green New Deal.”
Pollina, who once worked as a senior policy advisor to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said the spread-the-wealth proposal would be funded by a “small surcharge” on the income of the wealthiest 5 percent of Vermonters. The surcharge, he said, would generate $30 million in new revenue that could be invested in climate change, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and the like.
“We’d use that $30 million to put people to work,” he said.
It’s the kind of “major change” Pollina has advocated before and been frustrated when forced to settle for something less, or nothing at all.
Why run? “The joy that comes from doing the right thing,” said the man who spent most of his life as a community organizer advocate and educator.
Pollina, who was first elected to the Senate in 2010, founded Rural Vermont, a statewide farm and rural advocacy organization, served as executive director of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, has taught at Johnson State College, and once hosted a live call-in program on WDEV.
“A lot of my work has been around trying to make sure people have a voice in public policy that affect their lives,” he said.
Pollina said he’d like the Legislature to find a way to make childcare more accessible, college more affordable, and change the primary funding source for public education from the property tax to an income-based system.
“My biggest concern is we won’t have the courage to have the discussion about how we’re going to make things better,” he said.
Pollina’s campaign website can be found at www.pollinaforstatesenate.com
Republicans
Ken Alger is hoping Washington County voters are interested in electing a state senator with a different flavor and a short shelf life.
Alger, 53, said he is tired of politicians who settle into office, seemingly stay forever, and don’t make things measurably better. The Barre Town Republican said he’s also concerned that the Democrats’ majority-turned-super-majority in the Legislature will perpetuate what he sees as a problem.
“A lot of ‘lifers’ (in the Legislature) like to complain about stuff and not do anything,” he said, suggesting many – including some of the people he’s running against in a race that will be decided in November are part of the “do-nothing” problem.
Alger vowed he wouldn’t be one of those politicians because, if elected, he isn’t interested in getting to comfortable in office.
“I’d impose my own two-term limit,” he said.
Though Alger said he is eager to represent Washington County in the Senate and believes he would bring sorely needed “diversity of thought” to the Legislature now dominated by Democrats, four years is plenty long enough to make a difference and move on.
“People who are in there forever are just making up stuff to talk about and they don’t ever do anything,” he said. “It’s kind of discouraging.”
Alger cited the federally-mandated cleanup of Lake Champlain as an example of what he views as a more talk than effective action problem.
“They talk about it, they throw money at it and nothing really happens,” he said. “I think we could do a lot better.”
Born in Barre, Alger is a seventh generation Vermonter who remembers working summers on his grandfather’s Newbury farm as a kid and now wonders about the head-scratching approach to permitting solar farms in agricultural areas.
From an environmental perspective Alger said the solar arrays with their concrete bases have the potential to contribute to a stormwater runoff problem by installing solar arrays over parking lots and other already impervious surfaces.
It’s just a thought, though Alger stressed his focus if elected would be on an economy that has been rocked by the COVID-19 crisis and bringing jobs to Washington County.
Attracting new businesses to Vermont – and to central Vermont in particular – are a major motivator for a man who has worked for 30 years in construction and is concerned by the number of now-dormant buildings that were once bustling workplaces.
“There’s a lot of big buildings that could be rehabbed into something,” said Alger, who is willing to entertain tax breaks in exchange for the promise of new jobs.
Alger said he would resist what he views as a gradual push to create jobs in Chittenden County at the expense of the state’s other population centers. Washington County, he said, has plenty of residents who would prefer to work closer to home.
An avid outdoorsman and lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, Alger has run this race before. Concerned by gun-related proposals that were being hotly debated at that time, Alger ran and lost in 2018. Two years later, he said, he remains convinced “regulation not bans” are the way to address gun issues and Vermont’s reputation as a “recreation state” should be exploited.
Embracing trail systems, like neighboring New Hampshire, would bring revenue into the state, though Alger acknowledged COVID-19 has taken its toll on a tourist economy he believes can and should be expanded.
Alger is a member of Barre Town’s bike path committee and active in his community. His first and only other run for public office was his failed senate bid two years ago. A pistol and rifle instructor and member of Gun Owners of Vermont, Alger is using promoting his campaign on the Facebook page: Ken Alger for Washington County Senate.
Dawnmarie Tomasi is hoping to ride her relatability to a win in this year’s Washington County Senate race.
Tomasi said you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone she doesn’t have something in common with and self-described “eclectic Vermonter” views that as an asset.
“I like everything from the hippie-style backyard homestead to going out on my snow machine,” Tomasi said. “From working at a local family (business) to making my own business work. From raising my five teenagers … to driving my convertible Mustang.
“I feel I represent Vermont because there’s so many interests I have,” she added.
Now, the Barre Town Republican said she is ready to represent people and hoping to secure one of Washington County’s three Senate seats in November.
If elected, Tomasi, 52, said “affordability,” “accountability,” and “transparency,” would be front and center for her.
Born and raised in Burlington, Tomasi moved around the country as a young adult before returning to the Green Mountain State in her late-20s.
“Vermont has always been ‘home,’” she said. “This was the place I wanted to raise my kids and the kind of lifestyle I wanted them to experience.”
Tomasi still does, though she said she is concerned that is becoming more and more challenging.
“I want my children and my extended family children to be able to afford to live here and be able to experience everything that I’ve been able to experience,” she said. “We don’t want to have to sell off and run.”
Tomasi said she believes Vermont can be a “place to prosper,” but argued the Legislature, as it is currently constituted, doesn’t give her much confidence on that front.
Tomasi cited the just-passed Global Warming Solutions Act as an example of a super-majority of Democrats approving legislation she believes is bad for business at a time when they had no business taking it up.
“They (lawmakers) promised to do nothing but balance the budget and deal with COVID monies and instead we’re in overtime and we’re focusing on restricting businesses more in this environment than less,” she said.
Tomasi, an “entrepreneur” who ran a day care center for several years in St. Albans and has launched a “boutique shop” since settling in Barre Town nearly nine years ago, said that isn’t an approach she could support.
“In this environment right now we need to be a little more lax instead of putting out demands they’ve already admitted there’s now way they can meet,” she said.
Tomasi, who said she “raises bees, ducks, chickens, goats and children,” sells hand-made soaps lotions and other organic items and handles customer service for a long-time local business, wants to be an advocate for families who are living paycheck to paycheck.
“The day-to-day taxpayer needs to some representation,” she said.
A snowmachine and ATV enthusiast, Tomasi said she would support efforts to connect trails in Vermont and views them as a way to attract tourists and grow the economy.
“I want the ATV riders to have as much opportunity as the hikers and the fat bike riders,” she said.
Tomasi is promoting her first-ever run for public office on her personal Facebook page and has launched a website, dawnmarietomasi4vermontstatesenate.
When it comes to running for one of Washington County’s three Senate seats, Dwayne Tucker is hoping the second time is the charm.
Tucker, 44, of Barre Town was in the Republican mix in what turned into a Democrat sweep two years ago. Now the consulting engineer who operates a horse farm with his wife, is back on the ballot and angling to oust one of the incumbents.
Tucker’s reasons for running haven’t changed.
“To make Vermont a better place (and) to work for the people of Washington County,” said Tucker, who is pitching himself to voters as “an ally instead of an adversary.”
“I’m someone who’s willing to work with the people and for the people,” he said.
There’s plenty to work on according to Tucker, who said “affordability” is still at the top of his list and, given economic challenges associated with COVID-19, may be more pressing than it was in 2018.
“Vermont’s economy is suffering greatly and the COVID crisis makes it worse,” he said. “We need people who are going to oversee a strong recovery.”
Tucker said economic growth in Vermont has been “stagnant” for a decade, Vermonters pay more and property taxes than those who live in other states and the pandemic hasn’t made that any better.
Tucker said he is pulling for the re-election of Gov. Phil Scott and eager to be a “working ally” on the economy and other issues.
“The answer to economic prosperity is not taxing it’s creating jobs,” he said.
While the affordability and economic recovery would be at the top of Tucker’s to-do list if elected, he said addressing the state’s opiate crisis would be a close second.
Tucker said he is concerned by statistics that suggest illicit drug use among Vermonters in a key age demographic is the highest in the nation.
“That’s not something we should be proud of,” he said.
Tucker said he would look for ways to diversify Vermont’s green energy needs and goals, but is strongly opposed to the Global Warming Solutions Act lawmakers just passed and many believe Scott will veto.
According to Tucker, while other states have work to do reducing their carbon emissions, statistically speaking, Vermont isn’t one of them.
A Randolph native, Tucker graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre and earned his degree in civil and environmental engineering from Vermont Technical College in Randolph.
Though Tucker is a registered Republican, he views himself as a “bridge” between Democrats, Independents and members of his own party.
“I’m willing to work with anybody,” he said.
Tucker is spreading the word about his candidacy at campaignfordwayne@facebook.com
Independent
Paul Vallerand is a man without a party and that, the only Independent candidate running for to represent Washington County in the state Senate this year, is by design.
“Party politics in America right now is kind of dumpster fire,” said Vallerand, who bypassed a pair of contested primaries last month and put himself squarely in a race he hopes to win.
Though Washington County has never elected an Independent senator, Vallerand said there are worse ideas.
“We need to be focus less on party and more on policy,” he said. “If we focused more on policy we would do a lot better for ourselves.”
A 2002 graduate of Spaulding High School in Barre, Vallerand, 36, of Barre Town attended college in New Hampshire and spent several years in Montana and North Dakota before returning to central Vermont in 2017.
Vallerand’s first impression on returning to the community – and county – where he was raised?
“Absolutely nothing had changed,” he said, counting that as both a good and bad thing.
“Vermont’s a very difficult place to live financially – it’s a great place to live, the people here are wonderful and it’s a very close community – but it’s very expensive relative to wages.”
Vallerand said he blames “well-meaning legislation” that turn into expensive Band-Aids.
“We come up with a short-term solution that works and three years later it collapses on itself and we realize that there are unforeseen consequences,’ he said.
If, elected, Vallerand vowed to consider the down-the-road consequences of legislation in hopes of identifying viable long-term solutions to Vermont’s real problems.
Vallerand, an insurance salesman, cited Green Mountain Care as an example of legislation that over-promised and under-delivered leaving a problem that still needs to be solved.
“Is there a way for us to make it more cost-efficient without sacrificing the benefit to the recipients?” he asked. “I’d like to look at that.”
A product of a generation that grew up on social media, Vallerand said he would use Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, to broadcast reasons for every vote he makes if he is elected. It’s the kind of transparency, he said, is missing in Montpelier.
Vallerand described himself as “politically active,” though he conceded this is his first run for public office and he opted for the county-wide race because he thought he could “do the most good” in the Senate.
In addition to affordability, Vallerand cited education and police reform as two areas of interest. He said he would support additional funding for state police who are stretched thin covering towns without departments and investing in deescalation training. One idea he would like to explore is encouraging elected town constables to receive law enforcement certification to take some of the pressure off state police.
A Freemason, Vallerand served in the Civil Air Patrol and is a member of the Vermont State Guard.
Vallerand is using his Facebook page – Paul Vallerand for Vermont State Senate – to share information about his Senate campaign.
