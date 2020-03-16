BARRE – The Barre Area Senior Center is suspending operations in a proactive move designed to protect its potentially vulnerable clientele from COVID-19.
Despite a daily cleaning and disinfecting regimen that keeps the center germ-free, Director Jeannie Bone said the risk posed by the disease caused by the new coronavirus wasn’t worth taking.
“It is with great sadness that we are announcing the temporary closure of the Barre Area Senior Center,” Bone said in a prepared statement.
“In light of the current health crisis, we have made a decision solely based on the best interest and welfare of our members and staff.”
The senior center, which will close through the end of the month at 3 p.m. today, serves an elderly population — some with compromised health — that are considered the high risk with respect to COVID-19.
“We have had no issues arise at BASC, we are simply being proactive in protecting all those associated with our facility,” Bone said.
All scheduled events through the end of the month have been canceled and the Bone said the status of the center will be re-valuated at that time.
Bone said she will be updating the center’s Facebook page, as well as its website — barreseniors.org — and will periodically be sending emails to members while the center is closed. Anyone with questions or concerns is urged to contact bascdirector@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.