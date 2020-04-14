WILLIAMSTOWN — Next Tuesday’s special election is still on, the town’s pre-Memorial Day celebration is now off, and, given the economic impact of an ongoing pandemic, members of the Select Board were urged Monday night to put their “thinking caps on” with respect to municipal spending.
Chairman Rodney Graham delivered the latter request to members of a board that met for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis began.
Some struggled with the video conference format that saw most forego – some intentionally, others not so much – the video capabilities of the GoToMeeting app they will be using for their meetings until further notice. As a result, board member Francis Covey got almost all of the screen time, while Graham did most of the talking.
That was particularly true when talk turned to the financial implications COVID-19 – the disease caused by the novel coronavirus – will likely have on the rural Vermont town that anchors Graham’s legislative district.
On a night when board members were told the town is still owed more than $111,500 in property taxes that were due in one installment last November and nearly $22,000 in delinquent water and sewer payments that were due last December, Graham predicted those numbers will sound good a year from now.
“We would be pretty foolish to think that we’re not going to see a spike in delinquent taxes,” Graham said, noting many residents are out of work and some have lost their health care benefits.
“It’s obvious people are in hard times,” he said.
Graham said the town needs to be prepared for the financial fallout and board members should start thinking about projects that might be deferred, their tolerance for borrowing, or other ways to reduce the tax hit that would otherwise accompany the budget voters approved just last month.
“Keep your thinking caps on because like everyone else we’re going to be facing a shortfall,” he predicted.
Graham said he and other lawmakers have been told to brace for an economic recovery that could take up to 18 months.
“It’s not going to get better overnight,” he said.
Though Graham wasn’t fishing for ideas Monday night, board member Matthew Rouleau started to offer one – taking a fresh look at the town’s various reserve funds – before cutting himself off and suggesting that be part of a broader discussion at a future meeting.
Board member Jessica Worn wondered whether waiving penalties and interests associated with delinquent accounts was worth considering. She got two answers, but neither was “yes.”
Town Administrator Jackie Higgins said accounts that are currently delinquent were that way months, and in some cases, years before the novel coronavirus was ever detected. The penalties associated with those delinquent accounts were assessed months ago, though, the 1 percent per month interest is still adding up.
Graham said it might make sense to waive penalties and interest for the tax installment that will be due in November, but the board isn’t empowered to make that decision. He said voters set the tax installment date and the associated penalties and interest at town meeting last month and would have to approve any changes.
Graham said if the board is interested in asking the question, it could be added to the ballot for the August primary.
The board did agree to waive penalties and interest for those who didn’t register their dogs by the April 1 deadline. Those fees will be waived through June 1.
Concerns about COVID-19 prompted the board to cancel plans for a pre-Memorial Day celebration that had been set for May 16, and postpone the fireworks display they’ve paid for.
Though the board didn’t pick a date, Rouleau said some time during foliage season would be good.
“The town may be in dire need of some celebration by the fall of 2020,” he said.
While the next month’s celebration will be punted until later this year, board members were told next week’s special election is on.
That election will decide the fate of a controversial ATV ordinance the board adopted in January.
Those opposed to the ordinance, which would open up 20 town roads for use by owners of all-terrain vehicles successfully petitioned for the special election that hasn’t been canceled despite the urging of the Secretary of State’s Office.
Town Clerk Barbara Graham said in a telephone interview on Tuesday that an early surge in requests for absentee ballots hasn’t abated and she has already mailed out 518 of them and received more than 300 back. There are about 2,400 registered voters in Williamstown.
Graham said she will continue accepting requests for absentee ballots through Thursday and has developed a plan for next Tuesday when the polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Williamstown Public Safety Building.
According to Graham, only two voters will be permitted to enter the conference room that will serve as the polling place at any one time and voting booths will be sterilized before others are admitted. Those who plan to vote in person are strongly encouraged to bring their own pens or pencils, to wear masks, and to observe social distancing guidelines if they are required to wait in line.
The ATV ordinance has provoked a lively discussion that has seen proponents plaster posters around town and those who believe the ordinance to be repealed to make their case in a flyer that was mailed to every town resident.
Due to the wording of the petitioned article, those who believe the ordinance should be overturned and ATVs prohibited from using town roads should vote “Yes.” Those who believe the ordinance should stand so that recreational use of town roads can be expanded to include ATVs should vote “No.”
