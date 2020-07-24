MONTPELIER — Starting Aug. 1, residents will be required to wear masks when in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
At his Friday news conference, Gov. Phil Scott said based on the data he was seeing with cases of COVID-19 increasing around the country and starting to encroach on the Northeast, he wanted to take a preemptive step to keep the virus at bay so the economy wouldn’t have to be shut down again as consequence of the pandemic. He also wanted to have a mask requirement in place before more people from out-of-state, such as college students, come to Vermont.
Scott said the order wouldn’t go into effect until Aug. 1 because there was no urgency to implement it sooner.
The governor has been asked repeatedly during the past few months if he would order people in the state to wear masks and he had resisted, saying he preferred education over enforcement. And while Friday’s announcement does require those who are able to wear masks in public when appropriate, it’s not quite a mandate. There is no enforcement piece of the governor’s order, so the requirement is more of a strong ask. Though the governor said enforcement might be added to the order later if necessary.
The order says businesses can require members of the public to wear masks and can put up signs saying as much. The governor said some businesses have reported being reluctant to do so thus far so that they don’t upset customers, and he was willing to take the heat for any pushback they might experience to help keep people safe. It’s unclear what would happen to a business that allows customers to not wear masks, though those who are at bars and restaurants are exempt from wearing a mask while eating or drinking.
Residents are asked to wear a mask outside when social distancing isn’t possible.
Those who don’t have to wear masks include children younger than 2 years old, people who have difficulty breathing and anyone with a medical or developmental condition that is impacted by wearing a mask. Scott said someone who says they can’t wear a mask because of a medical issue will not be required to show proof because that would be in violation of their right to privacy.
While wearing a mask is being framed as a requirement, state officials cautioned people from shaming or blaming those who don’t wear them. The governor said if a resident encounters someone not wearing a mask, they should avoid that person.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Department of Health, said people don’t have the ability to know who can or cannot wear a mask.
“So we must all be understanding and avoid the temptation to judge or shame,” Levine said
Michael Schirling, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, said enforcing a mask mandate is difficult because there are hundreds of thousands of residents in the state and a finite amount of police officers. Schirling echoed the governor’s sentiments on education being used to ensure compliance. He said so far residents have been “overwhelmingly compliant” with the health and safety guidance from the state so he didn’t see an enforcement aspect of the order as necessary.
