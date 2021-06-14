Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.