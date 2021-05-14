MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has lifted the mask mandate for fully-vaccinated people, following the change in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The CDC announced Thursday vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or out as long as they aren’t in a crowd.
At his regular news conference Friday, the governor said he is extending his emergency order for another month, but it will have some changes. Scott said vaccinated Vermonters no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors or practice physical distancing.
“Why? Because as we’ve seen, vaccines work,” he said. “My new order conforms with the new CDC guidance which is based on the science and the data. Now I understand, there might be some who are still uncomfortable, a little hesitant (to remove the mask). And that’s OK. That’s their choice, and I sincerely hope Vermonters can show understanding.”
Scott said health experts have determined there is little risk to vaccinated people, so it’s time to reward the hard work residents have put in that made Vermont’s pandemic response the best in the country.
The change does not include schools where masks will still be required.
The governor announced the next step in his Vermont Forward reopening plan moved up from June 1 to Friday, May 14, more than two weeks ahead of schedule.
That step removes the quarantine and testing requirements for those who are unvaccinated and travel out of state or who travel to Vermont. Those travelers had to have a negative test within three days prior to arrival or quarantine for two weeks.
It expands the amount of unvaccinated people allowed at outdoor gatherings from 300 to 900. And it allows one unvaccinated person per 50 square feet at indoor events when the current threshold is one per 100 square feet.
Scott said he made this change because the state has already met its goal of 60% of the population with at least one dose of the vaccine.
“I want to thank Vermonters for making this possible. Because of you stepping up for the greater good, doing your part and getting vaccinated, we’re able to do this,” Scott said.
Some states have been turning down vaccine shipments because demand has slowed and they haven’t used what they already have. The federal government has started a program to reallocate doses to states like Vermont that still have strong vaccine demand.
Earlier this week, Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said the state has requested about 4,500 more doses through this program. The governor said Friday that request has been granted and those doses will arrive next week.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, 70.3% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 51.8% are fully vaccinated.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
