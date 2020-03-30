MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has ordered a 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Vermont from out of state, the latest effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Scott issued the order Monday morning, which was followed shortly by a news conference. The governor also clarified that all hotels, inns and motels are to be closed unless they are housing those approved by the state.
Scott said his order follows the guidance provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which is asking those in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, deemed virus hot spots, not to engage in non-essential travel for the next 14 days. His quarantine order applies to anyone, resident or not, who comes to Vermont for a non-essential purpose.
“To be clear, this 14-day quarantine does not apply for those just going to the grocery store or an essential job across the border,” he said.
The Vermont Department of Health reported 72 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, between Friday and Monday. The number of tests also went up by almost 1,700 over that three-day period.
Three new deaths were reported on Saturday, making the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state 12 people. No new deaths were reported on Sunday or Monday.
On Friday, the health department reported 184 cases out of 2,261 tests. On Monday, the total number of positive COVID-19 tests was 256 from 3,930 tests.
The number of positive tests is cumulative, so the total number includes the 12 patients who have since died.
Over the weekend the Vermont State Police announced they had gone around the state and checked with every hotel, motel or inn to make sure they were in compliance with Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order from last week.
Police found 41 lodging establishments that appeared to not be in compliance. In central Vermont, the establishments were Quality Inn Barre, Pierre Motel, Budget Inn and Hollow Inn & Motel, all in Barre. In Rutland, they were the Highland Motel, Travel Inn, Quality Inn Rutland and Rodeway Inn Rutland’s North Main Street and Woodstock Avenue locations. Each establishment was sent warning letters by the state about complying with Scott’s order.
Hotels or motels are allowed to operate if they are housing someone from a vulnerable population, like the homeless, or if someone is in quarantine, or is an essential worker who needs the room in order to work.
All short-term rentals, such as those from Airbnb, and campgrounds and RV parks, are to be closed as well. Scott said officials still are seeing advertisements for lodging and online booking continue to take place. Monday’s order suspended online reservations.
“Our message is this: If you are entering the state, you are directed to isolate in order to protect those already here as well as the capacity of our health care system. This will help protect those currently in the state while allowing people who own a home, have a family, to be here as well,” Scott said.
He said he didn’t want the situation to turn into “us vs. them,” with Vermonters turning on those from elsewhere.
“That’s not who we are as Americans and certainly not as Vermonters. And we shouldn’t let anything change that,” he said.
When it comes to enforcing the order, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said his office will be reaching out to those 41 lodging establishments to make sure they are in compliance and to offer assistance. Donovan said Scott’s order does carry with it penalties for those found to have violated it. They include fines up to $10,000 per violation, and someone could be charged with a crime that has a maximum sentence of six months behind bars.
“I want to be very clear, the last thing any of us want to do is enforce these orders and seek those penalties. We’re asking for your compliance, and we’re asking for your cooperation. That being said, we also know that we all have a role to play during this crisis. We’re prepared to do our job,” he said.
The order is in effect until April 15, but Scott said Monday that deadline is expected to be extended.
For the most up-to-date information and guidance about COVID-19, including from the CDC, visit healthvermont.gov/covid19
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.