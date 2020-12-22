MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has slightly lifted gathering restrictions for about a week and a half and will see how it goes.
The governor has allowed the resumption of outdoor activities and practices for school sports.
At his regular Tuesday news conference, Scott said while cases of the novel coronavirus are higher regionally than he would like, they are better than they have been in recent weeks. In Vermont, he said there have been several days with fewer than 100 new cases reported each day. The state reported 63 new cases of the virus Tuesday and one additional death, bringing the death toll to 112.
“Which again is higher than we'd like to see, but shows vast improvement,” he said.
The governor thanked residents for their hard work and sacrifice to get the state to this point. He said it's been more than a month since the state put in place strict restrictions in response to increased cases.
“And it's clearly working,” he said.
One of those restrictions included not allowing households to meet. Scott said from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, households can gather with one other trusted household.
“And then we'll take a break to collect data. And once we get the data collected, we'll see where we go from there,” he said.
The governor said one household cannot meet with another household and then a third household on another day.
“While we're providing a narrow path to very small holiday gatherings, you really need to think about whether it fits your family or your situation, especially if you're over 65, have preexisting conditions or work with vulnerable populations,” he said.
Scott strongly encouraged anyone planning to gather to get tested seven days after the gathering. The governor said the state's travel policy hasn't changed so those looking to go to another state or come to Vermont to celebrate the holidays will need to quarantine for 14 days or seven days and a negative test.
Outdoor and school sports were also halted more than a month ago when the state imposed stronger restrictions. Scott said Tuesday outdoor activities can again resume while still using prior guidance such as physical distancing when possible, wearing a mask and adopting an “arrive, play, leave” approach so mingling before or after the activity isn't allowed.
“You don't have to look any further than the hockey outbreak in central Vermont to see how dangerous one tailgate party can be,” he said.
The governor said youth recreational and school sports will move into a phased restart. Starting Dec. 26, he said those programs can start practicing for skills, strength and conditioning. Physical contact is not allowed between athletes and masks must be worn. Scott said adult recreational leagues are still suspended and no spectators are allowed at any events.
