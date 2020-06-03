Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s trip this week to a D.C. church caused a peaceful protest to become “something uglier.”
“I was watching in disbelief,” he said on Wednesday. “You could see it unfolding right before your eyes. I knew as soon as he said he was going someplace important it would turn into a spectacle.”
Scott was asked early in his Wednesday news conference about his thoughts on the Monday incident, in which peaceful demonstrators protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers were violently dispersed to make way for a presidential photo opportunity at St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C. The event has been condemned by the Episcopal bishop responsible for the parish.
Scott said people do not have to accept the violence that has sprung up at the protests to think about how we as a society can do better on racial issues, and that the United States needs leadership to unite us.
“I’m trying to do this here in this state,” he said. “I suggest the president read what President (Barack) Obama wrote, what President (George) Bush wrote and follow that lead.”
Scott acknowledged that the racial equity task force whose creation he announced earlier this week might sound like “another government gimmick,” but it had been in the works for weeks and that he genuinely believed it would help.
“At the end of the day, it’s up to us,” he said. “We have a responsibility, each and every one of us, just to be better people, treat others the way you want to be treated.”
Scott also said that Vermont needed to grapple with its own racism.
“We’re not immune to what’s happening across the country,” he said. “We need to accept that and open our eyes. ... We may not think what we say is racist ... but some of what is heard means different things to different people.”
Vermont has the second-highest white population in the nation behind Maine. It is around 96%.
During the news conference, Health Commissioner Mark Levine expressed concerns about the protests from an epidemiological standpoint. He said while protesters appeared to be doing well in terms of wearing masks, the gatherings were of a larger size than he was comfortable with from a public-health standpoint and encouraged “COVID-responsive” protests.
