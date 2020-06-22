MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott is urging Vermonters to stay the course and keep the state in good shape when it comes to combating the novel coronavirus pandemic.
At his Monday news conference, the governor reiterated he knows how difficult the situation has been.
“We’re a little over three months into our response to this global pandemic. We’re almost two months into our efforts to reopen in a measured way so we don’t lose ground on the good work to slow the spread,” he said.
According to the state Department of Health, there were four new cases of COVID-19 to report Monday, bringing the total to 1,163 confirmed cases. The death toll remains 56.
The governor said the virus is still here, which is why some restrictions need to be in place to help stop its spread.
“It’s important to remember how far we’ve come since March in our ability to manage and contain it. As I said last week, staying home in March and April didn’t just flatten the curve and save lives, it also gave us the time to learn more about the brand-new virus. Growing our testing and tracing program and supply chains. Build our (personal protective equipment) and ventilator stock. And put health and safety procedures in place across all sectors,” he said.
Scott said doing things like wearing a mask in public and social distancing will help prevent having to implement the drastic restrictions needed in March. All nonessential businesses were shut down under the governor’s order and the schools were ordered closed for the year.
He said there will be new cases and outbreaks so residents need to stay vigilant until there is a vaccine or other treatment available. Scott said he knows Vermonters can do this because they’ve already shown it.
“But we need to continue. Because we know the economic impact has been severe. And even as we’ve taken significant steps to restart our economy, with more than 40,000 Vermonters still out of work, there’s still so much more to do,” he said.
The governor told residents not to let up now and to keep looking out for each other.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Department of Health, said while it’s hot outside, it’s summer vacation season and the economy is opening back up, the virus hasn’t noticed any of it.
“It is here, and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Now to be fair, the Northeast, with declining rates of growth of viral infection, is having a better time than the entire southern half and west coast of the country. But as this week began, there were 90 or so countries and half of our states that had reported increased cases and spikes. In fact, the world’s increase in one day, reported by the (World Health Organization), was 183,000 cases (Sunday), which was the largest ever. And 12 states reported new records for numbers of cases in a single day,” Levine said.
