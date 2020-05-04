MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has announced some elective medical procedures can resume due to the state being in good shape in combating the novel coronavirus pandemic.
At a Monday news conference, the governor noted that during the past few weeks he’s taken steps to open the economy back up after issuing his Stay Home, Stay Safe order in mid-March as result of the virus that causes COVID-19. He said based on the continued positive trend he was seeing and the state’s ability to ramp up testing and contact tracing, he was ready to take another step.
“We feel it’s safe to resume more health care services in Vermont,” Scott said.
Residents can now partake in outpatient services and clinic visits. This includes diagnostic imaging and outpatient surgeries and procedures that have a minimal impact on inpatient hospital bed capacity and levels of personal protective equipment (PPE).
“To be clear, elective surgeries that require a hospital stay are not part of this phase. But if things continue to improve, with the respect to PPE and inventory, and if our positive trends continue, then we’ll look to open up a bit further and allow elective surgeries that require a hospital stay like hip surgery and knee surgeries,” the governor said.
The Vermont Department of Health announced five new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing that total to 902. There were no new deaths to report. That number remains 52.
In order to resume some medical procedures, health care providers will have to follow certain guidelines.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the department, said facilities must demonstrate they are adhering to social distancing and relevant guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention regarding infection control and prevention. He said patients will need to be screened for any COVID-19 symptoms prior to a procedure taking place. Staff must also be screened prior to entering the facility. Levine said PPE must be worn to ensure the safety of staff and patients. Patients and those with them must wear a mask when in public areas, such as the waiting room.
The commissioner said chairs in waiting rooms must be at least 6 feet away from each other and there will need to be written procedures for disinfecting common areas.
State officials noted if the department has determined an outbreak of the virus has occurred and providers can’t safely care for residents, providers will be told they are to cease operations, either regionally or statewide, depending on the severity of the outbreak.
The news was welcomed by the Vermont Orthopaedic Society, which said in a news release now is the time to see an orthopedic surgeon. The society said its physicians have put safety measures in place that the state is requiring.
“Please do not put off care that is affecting your well-being! Now is the time to be seen for injuries, arthritis, disabilities, joint and spine pain,” the society said in the statement.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.