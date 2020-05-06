MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has announced people can now gather in groups of 10 or fewer and some outdoor activities can be resumed in response to the state’s handling of the coronavirus disease pandemic.
According to the Department of Health on Wednesday, there was one new confirmed case in the state of the virus that causes COVID-19. That total is now 908. There were no new deaths to report. That number remains 52.
In March, the governor put in place his “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order telling people to stay away from each other in order to stop the spread of the virus. Since mid-April he’s been slightly easing the restrictions because of the state’s improving recovery from the pandemic.
At the Wednesday news conference, Scott said the pandemic has left Vermonters missing friends and family that they haven’t been able to see before they passed. Scott said he knows residents were looking forward to ways to safely reconnect with each other, especially with Mother’s Day coming up this weekend.
So the governor announced starting Wednesday small gatherings of 10 or fewer people are now allowed.
“But we must continue to take precautions,” he said. “These small gatherings will give Vermonters a chance to safely reunite, if we do so carefully. This means mainly outdoor activities, because it’s easier to physically distance when there is more space.”
People from one household are also able to visit another household, provided those gathering are trusted and take proper health and safety precautions. Those who are at risk from the virus, such as older Vermonters and those with chronic health conditions, are being asked to continue to stay home in order to protect themselves.
Businesses, nonprofits and government entities that offer outdoor recreation and fitness with low or no physical contact can also start back up starting Thursday.
Julie Moore, secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, said residents are no longer being asked to limit their outings to within 10 miles of home. Though state officials are still asking that nonessential travel continue to be limited.
Moore said skate parks, tennis courts and ball fields can be used again.
“Although organized sporting events such as rec leagues and spectator events are not permitted at this time,” she said.
The secretary said pools and beaches will also remain closed. But she said activities such as boating, fishing, golf and horseback riding are allowed.
“So many of us are desperate to get outdoors and enjoy it right now. But we can’t all go to the same place at the same time. Before this crisis, if I arrived at a crowded parking lot of a trail head, I’d simply park and begin my hike. But we need to redefine our routines in light of the new normal. I challenge you to discover new parts of Vermont and all that our state and state lands have to offer.”
The governor noted Massachusetts and New York are not in nearly as good shape as Vermont is in combating the virus. He said those from out-of-state will continue to be asked to stay out of Vermont, but if they do come here, they will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days.
Scott mentioned restrictions around child care, graduations and summer camps could be discussed at his news conference Friday.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.