MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has announced pre-K through grade 12 schools will reopen this fall.
The announcement has caused concern from teachers who want to make sure the reopening happens safely and with input from stakeholders.
At his regular Wednesday news conference, the governor said the state continues to open back up in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and that includes the schools shut down in mid-March. Scott said he fully expects schools to open again this fall.
He said stakeholders have been working with the state Department of Health and the Agency of Education on guidance for what that reopening will look like.
“Our approach will focus on the health and safety of the kids, their families, as well as teachers, staff and anyone else working at the schools. And will find a way to make the school day as normal as possible. That said, for students and teachers alike, it’s going to look a little different than it did before COVID-19. But we need to get through these issues together because we know how vital it is for our kids and their development to move forward and reopen,” he said.
Daniel French, state secretary of education, said the guidelines will be announced next week, but he wanted to give a preview. French said depending on what happens during the next few months, the guidance may change.
But for now, he said, schools can reopen again in the fall for in-person teaching. French said schools will be required to screen students prior to starting the school day. They will also need to have procedures in place to make sure sick students and staff members stay home. That’s in addition to the cleaning and disinfecting protocols that will be needed.
The secretary said all students and staff will get checked at “first point of contact” at the school. Schools will determine the best method to do this check, but they must include a temperature check and a series of questions to see if the student has had contact with someone who has the virus or someone with symptoms. Students who ride the bus will be screened prior to getting on the bus.
French said those showing symptoms of the virus or say they might have had contact with someone who had it will be sent home as soon as possible. He said school staff must wear masks while at school and students will be encouraged to do so.
The secretary said the focus is to keep schools going in the event of outbreaks in the future. He said if an outbreak occurs, public safety officials will work quickly to contain the outbreak and assess how it might impact schools.
He said the state will enter into “reactive school closure,” for which a school or multiple schools in a region might need to be closed in event of an outbreak, but it won’t shut down the statewide school system.
“This means that as much as we’re planning for in-person instruction in the fall, we’re also preparing to improve our ability to provide remote learning as a contingency,” he said.
French said the state has been working with stakeholders, including the Vermont-National Education Association, the union that represents the state’s teachers, on the guidelines. But Wednesday’s announcement appeared to have caught the union off guard.
It sent out a news release after the news conference.
Don Tinney, a high school English teacher and president of the union said in the release, “It is unfortunate that Gov. Phil Scott and Education Secretary Dan French chose to make this announcement before the real hard work of planning and preparation has been completed. We have one chance to get this right, and to get it right takes time. Again, there is no place where educators would rather be than in school, teaching and caring for students. But without concrete, health- and science-based protocols that must be followed by every school district, today’s announcement adds even more pressure to folks doing this critical planning.”
The union said educators and parents must have a lead role in working out the details for what reopening schools looks like.
Wednesday’s news conference also included a gift to the Class of 2020.
Dan Smith, president and CEO of the Vermont Community Foundation, was there representing the McClure Foundation. Smith said he had “an exciting and hopeful” announcement for this year’s graduating class. He said the foundation is offering one free course at the Community College of Vermont in the fall to any graduating senior.
He read a statement from the foundation to the graduating class saying, “We see you and we know you’re graduating into an uncertain world. We believe that for all of your hard work you deserve something that you can count on.”
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.