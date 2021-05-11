MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott says he might speed up his reopening timeline given how quickly the state’s population is getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.
At his regular Tuesday news conference, the governor said Vermont ranks first in the United States when it comes to percentage of the population that has received at least one dose of the vaccine. That number is currently 61.9% according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Vermonters should be proud of what we’ve accomplished, but we also understand there’s still a lot more work to do,” Scott said.
The governor said the state will continue to expand access to the vaccine through walk-in clinics, drive-thrus and at events.
Scott set a goal of returning the state to as close to normal as possible by July 4. His administration set certain vaccination goals that needed to be hit in order to move to the next reopening step.
Vermont needed to reach 60% of the population with at least one dose by June 1 for the next step in Scott’s Vermont Forward Plan. The governor said the state has already hit that goal with nearly three weeks to spare.
The federal government is expected to approve the use of the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 12 to 15 years old later this week. The governor said the state is ready to vaccinate that age group and this change will help increase the state’s vaccinated population.
“So we’re considering accelerating our Vermont Forward timetable for Step 3, which we will talk about Friday,” he said.
That step would remove the quarantine and testing requirements for those who are unvaccinated and travel out of state or who travel to Vermont. Those travelers currently need a negative test within three days prior to arrival or they must quarantine for two weeks.
Also, it expands the amount of unvaccinated people allowed at outdoor gatherings from 300 to 900. And it allows one unvaccinated person per 50 square feet at indoor events when the current threshold is one per 100 square feet.
“There’s also a possibility that we could accelerate the final step now slated for July fourth. But to do that, we need a lot more people vaccinated than are currently registered,” Scott said.
The final step would move from a mask mandate to the state encouraging mask use. There would no longer be any capacity restrictions and the state’s universal guidance would be encouraged and no longer required.
The governor’s plan depends on vaccine supply. Scott said the federal government told states Tuesday they would not receive a shipment of vaccine from Johnson & Johnson this week. That means about 1,200 fewer doses.
But he said the federal government has started a program through which states can request more doses than allocated. Each state receives the same number of doses per capita. Some states are seeing less demand so they are turning down vaccine shipments until they use what they have.
Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said the state has requested 4,480 extra doses of Pfizer through this program. Smith said state officials should know by the end of the week whether the request has been approved and the doses would arrive next week.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.