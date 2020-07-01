MONTPELIER - Gov. Phil Scott announced the launch of a grant program to help businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
State officials also are working on a campaign to instruct people to wear masks to help stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
At his Wednesday news conference, the governor said the state is ready to release some of the federal money Vermont received through the CARES Act after how the funding would be spent recently was approved by lawmakers.
The Economic Recovery Grant Program will launch July 6. The state is offering $50 million in grants for businesses who pay rooms and meals or sales and use tax. An additional $20 million will be available to all other private businesses and nonprofits through the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development. The grants will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
They come with eligibility requirements. A business seeking a grant must have been open and operating before Feb. 15. The business must be open, or if it's closed, it must be because of the restrictions put in place as result of the pandemic. Closed businesses must certify they intend to reopen when the restrictions are lifted.
Businesses applying for grants must also demonstrate they have experienced a 75% drop or greater in total revenue in any one-month period from March 1 to Aug. 31 of this year when compared to last year.
How much a business gets will be determined by indicated or reported gross annual revenue, or annual combined total sales as reported on meals and rooms or sales and use tax returns, multiplied by 10%. The maximum grant amount is $50,000 and a business or organization can only receive one grant.
Those looking to apply for a grant can find more information at accd.vermont.gov.
ACCD and the Department of Taxes will host a webinar from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday. to cover eligibility requirements, grant award calculation information, grant application processes and what documents businesses will want to have prepared and on-hand when applying for a grant. Information about the webinar also can be found on the agency's website.
“Rest assured, I've instructed my team to make the process as easy as possible in order to get the money out the door quickly to those who are in need,” the governor said.
Much of the state was shut down in mid-March as consequence of the pandemic. Scott has been slowly reopening the economy since April.
“I realize that many of you, especially our small businesses, are still on the brink of ruin. Family businesses that have been around for decades that still don't see a path out of the red. Young entrepreneurs and innovators who just months ago had so much hope have had to put their work on pause. Many restaurants, cafés, breweries are struggling to pay their rent. Employers who care deeply about their employees are wondering when they can bring them back or worse yet, whether they can even open their doors again,” Scott said.
Some states and some Vermont municipalities have implemented mask requirements for those in public or who want to enter businesses. The governor has been reluctant to implement such a ban, preferring to educate instead of forcing mask wearing. Scott has said such requirements elsewhere in the country have proved difficult to enforce. He said some citizens get defensive about a mask requirement, feeling like its the government again telling them what to do.
Instead, state officials are working on a publicity campaign to get the word out about the importance of wearing a mask during a pandemic involving a respiratory disease. Health officials have said the masks help stop the spread of the virus by trapping droplets from the nose and mouth of the wearer who could have the virus.
Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith said the campaign will be rolled out across state government, not just the Department of Health. He said it also will involve the Agency of Transportation signs on the side of the road.
“We'll have Vermonters talking to Vermonters about why they think it's important to wear a mask. … It's going to be on a broad platform. You'll probably see the start of it this week and the general rollout next week,” he said.
Smith said it's essential the campaign reach those who don't want to wear a mask and to let them make the decision to wear one. He said if they learn about it and it becomes important to them, they will wear a mask.
He said the campaign will use social media, as well as paid and earned media, to get the message out. The secretary said the final budget and what will be spent where hasn't been finalized yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.