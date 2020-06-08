MONTPELIER — Despite an increase in COVID-19 cases as result of an outbreak in Winooski, Gov. Phil Scott has expanded gatherings of those looking to play sports outside to 25.
The change does not apply to professional or school sports, only for recreational youth and adult leagues.
At his regular Monday news conference, the governor said about a month ago he allowed some outdoor recreation to resume after much of the state was told to stay home in mid-March in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. He said outdoor recreation is important to residents and one of the reasons they love Vermont.
“I know how difficult this has been. Kids have been cooped up, away from their friends for months. And it’s not so easy for adults either,” he said.
Scott said working with health officials and those with the state Agency of Natural Resources, he was ready starting June 15 to allow recreational sports to start back up. He said those playing low-contact sports, such as soccer, baseball or lacrosse, can only gather in groups of 25 or fewer. That limit includes coaches and officials.
Fans looking to watch sports cannot exceed 25 people.
The governor said youth and adult leagues can start scrimmaging against each other June 15 with the hope of competitive play starting back up July 1.
“To be clear, we’re not ready for high-contact sports like wrestling, football and basketball. But they can do conditioning and other low-contact, skill-building drills,” he said.
The governor said state officials are still working on plans to bring back school sports in the fall and what they might look like. But he said it will depend on what the regional data looks like going forward.
Scott was ready to take another “turn of the spigot” to open things back up despite an uptick in cases of coronavirus. The governor said he’s been told the outbreak in Winooski appears to be confined to a “close-knit web of people” so he was comfortable moving forward.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the state Department of Health, said the outbreak is now attributed to 62 new cases of the virus. According to the department, 12 more people have tested positive in the state and there were 36 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state Monday to 1,075. The death toll has remained 55 for more than a week.
There have been multiple protests held around the state recently in response to the killing of George Floyd, a Minnesota man, by a police officer last month in Minneapolis after the officer held the man to the ground with his knee on his neck for nine minutes. Thousands of people gathered in Montpelier Sunday to protest the killing and the historical treatment of black Americans by law enforcement.
There’s a concern that the gatherings could cause the virus to spread. Levine said the state has ramped up its testing capacity so those who attended a protest and then develop symptoms of the illness can easily get tested.
The first protests in Vermont were held more than a week ago and Levine said the state hasn’t identified any increased positive cases from them yet. On Sunday, more than 5,000 protesters were reported in Montpelier; several hundred were reported in Rutland.
