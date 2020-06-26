MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has expanded the list of states for those looking to come to Vermont without having to quarantine to a sizable chunk of the eastern part of the country.
The change goes into effect July 1, and those coming to the state would need to come from a county in their home state that meets a specific threshold.
At his Friday news conference, the governor said he was ready to ease another restriction in response to the state’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the state Department of Health, there were seven new cases of COVID-19 to report Friday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 1,198. The death toll remains 56.
After shutting down nonessential businesses in mid-March, Scott said he’s allowed hospitality and lodging businesses to open back up at 50% capacity.
He has also allowed some people from out-of-state to come to Vermont without having to quarantine themselves for 14 days. Those people have been from counties in all of the New England states and New York. But the counties they came from had to have fewer than 400 cases per million people. That’s the threshold the state has picked for allowing people to come into Vermont without quarantining.
But the governor said hospitality and lodging businesses aren’t bringing in enough customers to make ends meet. He said the issue isn’t just about struggling businesses and the tax revenue they generate, but it’s also about the employees that work for them. Scott said state data shows at least 10,000 hospitality workers remain out of work, which is about a quarter of those in the state receiving unemployment as result of the pandemic.
In an effort to bring more people to Vermont to help fill those businesses to the currently allowed capacity, the governor said he was ready to expand the map of approved states where visitors don’t have to quarantine. They would still need to live in a county with fewer than 400 cases per million people.
The map can be found at accd.vermont.gov/
It now goes as far west as Ohio and as far south as Virginia and covers every state in between. Scott said this map covers about a day’s worth of driving for those looking to come to Vermont, and it’s not likely to get expanded farther. He said in the future he may allow some from farther states to come to Vermont without quarantining, but they would need to take special precautions like driving a recreational vehicle and only stopping somewhere in between to sleep before heading straight to Vermont. He said those flying into the state or who take a bus will still need to quarantine.
“By welcoming people from low-risk counties, we can help support our hospitality sector and the thousands of jobs it provides Vermonters. This is an important step to make, as our data shows our low community spread and, most importantly, very few and often zero hospitalizations or deaths,” the governor said.
Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, has been analyzing data that informed the governor’s decision to ease restrictions. Pieciak said the regional data shows the Northeast continues to see improvement in combating the virus. He said over the past week the region has seen an 18% reduction in cases. There was also a 13% decrease in active cases within a five-hour driving radius of the state.
As for expanding capacity at restaurants and other similar businesses, the governor said he’d like to be able to expand to 75% by July 1, but he will continue to watch the data.
