MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott says residents no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, as long as they aren’t in a crowd.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced guidance stating both the vaccinated and unvaccinated may not need to wear a mask during some outdoor activities, such as walking, jogging or biking with household members.
With this news in mind, the governor said at his Friday news conference he is modifying the state’s mask mandate.
“Effective tomorrow, May 1, masks will no longer be required when you’re outdoors if physical distancing can be maintained,” he said.
Scott said the science and data show outdoor transmission is rare and poses little risk as long as people follow the state’s guidance.
“As an example, if you’re walking down the street, you don’t need to wear a mask. If you’re at the dog park and you’re not in a crowd, you don’t need a mask. If you’re with people outdoors in accordance with the gathering policy, you don’t need a mask,” he said.
The governor reiterated businesses and municipalities can have stricter policies in place if they so choose.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said with reduced spread of the coronavirus and more residents getting vaccinated, he was confident with easing some restrictions.
“So Vermonters can begin to get back to their lives carefully and safely,” Levine said.
He said residents should keep their masks with them in case an outdoor activity turns into a crowded situation. Levine said residents need to keep three words in mind: outside, masked, distanced.
“You need two of these three elements,” the commissioner said.
The state recently reached 60% of the state’s eligible population with at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s a milestone the governor’s administration set in order to move to the next phase of reopening. The state needed to hit that number by May 1 and did so on April 28.
The first step of the “Vermont Forward” plan saw outdoor businesses, retail establishments, businesses with low or no contact with the public and lodging, campgrounds and other accommodations move to a universal guidance from the state on April 9. That guidance asks businesses to follow five rules: stay home if sick, wear a mask, ensure 6-foot spaces and uncrowded places, practice good hygiene and travel safely.
Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling said starting Saturday, the universal guidance extends to most other businesses, including those in construction and hospitality and where there is close contact with the public. Schirling said the guidance also applies to places of worship, sports leagues, meetings of public bodies and entertainment venues.
“Please remember that while universal guidance transitions us away from specified capacity limits and some of the other nuanced guidance that has been present over the last year, the distancing requirement under the universal guidance still remains and continues to apply. That means that safe distancing and crowd limitations are still important mitigation measures in most settings,” he said.
Schirling said for indoor events and gatherings, one unvaccinated person may be allowed per 100 square feet, up to 150 people, plus any number of vaccinated residents. Outdoors, he said up to 300 unvaccinated people are allowed, plus any vaccinated.
If the state reaches 70% of the population with at least one dose of the vaccine by June 1, one unvaccinated person will be allowed at indoor gatherings and events per 50 square feet, up to 300 people. Up to 900 unvaccinated people would be allowed to gather outdoors.
