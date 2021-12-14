MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott says less than 5% of Vermont’s adult population is unvaccinated, and they are driving the state’s surge in coronavirus hospitalizations.
At the governor’s regular news conference Tuesday, Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, who has been analyzing the pandemic data, said while Vermont has seen a 31% increase in cases of the virus during the past 14 days, it has seen a 15% decrease in cases during the past seven days as the state starts to wind down from a post-Thanksgiving surge. Pieciak said the case rate for those fully vaccinated fell 16% during the past seven days, but that rate only fell 0.3% for those not fully vaccinated. He said those not fully vaccinated have a 5.1 times greater chance of catching the virus than those fully vaccinated.
Per 100,000 residents, Pieciak said there have been 280 hospitalizations among those not fully vaccinated during the past six weeks. That’s compared to 39 hospitalizations for those fully vaccinated and not boosted during the same time span and nine hospitalizations for those fully vaccinated and boosted.
He said those not fully vaccinated were 30 times more likely to end up in the hospital with the virus than those who are fully vaccinated and boosted. Pieciak said those not fully vaccinated also were 34 times more likely to die from the virus.
He said the hospitalization rate has been flat during the past seven days, with 72% of those in the hospital with the virus being unvaccinated. That number is 77% for those in the intensive-care unit.
State officials said there were about 11 ICU beds available in Vermont as of Tuesday from a total of about 102, though they noted ICU usage has seen an 8% decrease during the past seven days.
There have been 20 deaths from the virus in Vermont this month as of Dec. 14.
The governor said Vermont has the highest vaccination rate in the country. A little over 75% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. Vermont also leads the country with 42.1% of the fully vaccinated population having received a booster dose.
But Scott said about 5% of the state’s population over 18 is unvaccinated, about 40,000 people, and those people are driving the hospitalization numbers the state is seeing. According to the state’s data, only 59% of residents who are 18 to 29 years old have been fully vaccinated. Every other adult-age category is at least 81%, with Vermonters aged 60 years old or older reaching over 90%.
“If you are still unvaccinated, I want to be clear, you’ll be infected sooner or later,” the governor said. “It’s just a matter of time.”
Scott said he continues to oppose a statewide mask mandate or other restrictions that some in the state have been calling for. He said he supports people wearing a mask to help reduce the spread of the virus, but he does not think a mandate will be effective. Scott said it would be unfair to the vast majority of Vermonters who have been fully vaccinated to punish them with restrictions seen in 2020 because of a small percentage of residents who have not been vaccinated.
“They’re not the problem … the problem is being driven by less than 5% of that population, meaning unvaccinated adults who by now have had every opportunity to get vaccinated and have decided not to,” Scott said.
He continued to urge residents to get vaccinated and to get a booster dose.
Who is considered “fully vaccinated” may soon change. The governor said Dr. Anthony Fauci has reported it’s a matter of when, not if the designation of fully vaccinated will shift to those who have received a booster dose. State officials also noted those 16 and 17 years old were recently approved for booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine and encouraged them to get the third shot.
For weeks, state officials have said at some point the pandemic will turn endemic, where the virus is still circulating but it is not causing the large hospitalization and case numbers seen now. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said he expected that change to occur around March, and then omicron was discovered. This variant is believed to be more transmissible than the delta variant, which is already far more transmissible than strains seen previously and currently makes up nearly 100% of the cases seen in Vermont.
Omicron has been found in every state and Canadian province surrounding Vermont, but it has not yet been found in this state. Levine said that discovery also is a matter of when, not if.
Levine said data from the United Kingdom and Israel shows those who have not received a booster dose of vaccine have less protection from omicron than those who have. He said this variant is believed to cause higher rates of breakthrough infections, where someone who is fully vaccinated still ends up testing positive for the virus. But he said those who have received a booster dose are still better protected against more severe outcomes such as severe illness and death.
With omicron now in the mix, Levine said the pandemic could turn endemic sooner than March or later. He said if the virus “races through the population” and causes less severe illness, the change will happen more quickly. If not, and it turns out to be a more transmissible version of the virus that still causes severe illness, then he didn’t know when that shift would take place.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.