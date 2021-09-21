MONTPELIER — While coronavirus cases are up in Vermont, likely due to the Labor Day weekend, Gov. Phil Scott said increased cases alone will not cause him to declare another state of emergency.
At the governor’s regular news conference Tuesday, Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, who has been analyzing the pandemic data, said cases are down nationally by 21.9% over the last seven days. The opposite is true in Vermont, where cases are up 27% since the start of Labor Day.
Pieciak said there have been instances in the past during the pandemic where a holiday has ended up having an impact on Vermont and not on the rest of the country, such as last Halloween. He said there also have been instances, such as after July 4, 2020, where parts of the country saw increased cases and Vermont did not.
The commissioner said in this instance, some parts of the country already were seeing decreased cases. He said because so many people elsewhere had been infected with the more-transmissible delta variant of the virus, whatever activities people were engaged in that might have caused an increase in cases was dwarfed by the decrease. Because Vermont has such a low case rate and high vaccination rate compared to the rest of the nation, he said the impacts from the holiday are more pronounced.
The governor has resisted calls from legislators, school officials and others for a re-imposition of restrictions, including a mask mandate, in light of the increased virus activity. That’s because he said a state of emergency order would need to be in place to impose such a mandate and members of his administration have not recommend such a step.
“We’re not in the same place we were six months ago,” he said. “And neither are Vermonters who have been reevaluating their risk because of the vaccine. And we simply can’t be in a perpetual state of emergency. It sets a dangerous precedent and would be an abuse of my authority.”
Scott said increased cases aren’t enough for him to consider re-entering a state of emergency. He said there are a number of factors involved in that decision, but he highlighted a lack of hospital beds as one of the main drivers.
While hospitalizations are up in the state, with 48 residents reportedly hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday, the governor said that’s less than the peak from mid-February, where more than 60 people had been hospitalized.
Last week, the Federal Drug Administration’s advisory committee recommended booster shots for those who received the Pfizer vaccine and are 65 years old or older, or are 16 years old and older and have a high risk health condition. Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said the FDA is expected to approve the booster shots later this week.
Smith said the FDA has not defined who is high risk; that will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week.
The secretary said the state is preparing to get third shots into eligible arms as soon as it is allowed. He said eligible residents will be able to register for a booster shot the day after CDC approval, with appointments expected shortly after. He recommended residents return to where they got their initial Pfizer vaccine doses when signing up for the third dose.
Smith said federal officials are collecting data to see whether booster shots are needed for those who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Pfizer has announced that a lower dose of its vaccine has shown to be effective in children ages 5 to 11. The vaccine is currently only available to those 12 years old and older.
Levine said the data hasn’t been peer reviewed, but the company is expected to apply for emergency use authorization with the FDA soon. He said if approved, younger children could be eligible for the vaccine by late October.
Officials said a glitch recently caused some positive test results to be reported late to the state. They said this glitch was caused by an IT contractor used by the Broad Institute in Massachusetts, where the state sends its samples for testing. Officials said the glitch has since been fixed.
While the daily counts in a couple days over the past two weeks might not be completely accurate in terms of when someone tested positive, officials said they are comfortable that the cases reported over the past 14 days accurately show the amount of virus in Vermont.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.