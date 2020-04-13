MONTPELIER — It’s been a month since Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and state officials say the steps taken since have saved lives.
At a news conference Monday, Scott noted the state of emergency was declared March 13. Since then he has closed all schools and nonessential businesses and told people to stay home to help stop the spread of the virus.
“Vermonters have stepped up to the challenge by staying home, which I know has been difficult. It’s had a tremendous impact on your daily lives,” he said.
Last week, Scott extended the state of emergency to May 15, which he said he knew was a disappointment for many. State officials last week said it appeared the state was doing better than even the best-case scenario projected in late March as result of Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order. He said state officials will continue to look at the data and monitor trends.
“So that as soon as we can begin to dial back some of these steps, in a measured, responsible and safe manner, we will,” Scott said.
He said it’s still unknown if Vermont has hit its peak for infections. So the governor continues to tell residents to stay home so that they don’t get infected and overwhelm the state’s hospitals.
“I can’t say this enough, your sacrifices are making a difference,” he said.
Scott said if the state had done nothing in response to the virus, there would be two to three times as many cases of infection as there are hospital beds in Vermont. He said the death toll would have been in the hundreds if not thousands.
“And remember, these aren’t just numbers. They are our parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors; members of our communities who spent their whole lives helping us. These are the people you’ve helped keep alive. I hope you all realize what a selfless gift this really is,” Scott said.
According to the state Department of Health on Monday, 21 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 748. There was also an additional death, bringing that number to 28.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the department, said the number of confirmed cases per day is getting smaller. Levine said the numbers are leveling off, and it appears the state is approaching a plateau, but that will need to be monitored to make sure it isn’t just a trend over several days.
He said it was important to note that the state isn’t seeing major outbreaks amid the public. So far, the outbreaks have been confined to facilities that house older residents and the prison in St. Albans.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease and three weeks ago Levine suggested people take the time at home to quit smoking. Since then he said the state has seen “some incredible statistics.” He said in March there was a 41% increase in phone registrations for the state’s 802Quits program, and a 167% increase in online registrations when compared to March 2019.
Levine has strongly urged the use of a face mask in public to protect the wearer and those around them. He said research has shown the virus can be transmitted by those who have no symptoms and up to 48 hours before someone develops symptoms. Over the weekend, he said he went to a couple of stores and noted some people were still not wearing masks.
The governor didn’t get into specifics, but added that, depending on data, residents should expect a modification to his order later this week regarding masks, hinting at them being a requirement in public.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
