MONTPELIER — Residents will soon be able to again take tests to get their driver’s licenses as the state continues to open back up during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
At his regular Monday news conference, Gov. Phil Scott said he plans to announce later this week more timelines to re-open the state’s economy. The governor said those plans, depending on the data, will likely include a timeline for indoor dining at restaurants to resume.
According to the state Department of Health, there were two new cases in Vermont of the virus that causes COVID-19. That total is now 983. The death toll remains 55.
But Scott didn’t have to wait to announce the Department of Motor Vehicles will start offering more services. Starting Monday, residents could take their learner’s permit tests online at dmv.vermont.gov. Those who pass will receive their permit in the mail in three weeks. This does not apply for those seeking to drive motorcycles or commercial vehicles.
Wanda Minoli, commissioner of the DMV, said starting June 8, the department will resume offering driver’s license exams.
Minoli said those at the department understand how difficult its been to have these services suspended.
“We also know that there are a lot of young people right now who have had many exciting opportunities and important activities taken away because of COVID. That includes learner’s permits and driver’s license tests. I grew up in Montpelier and I remember very clearly the excitement I felt when I had the opportunity to head to that big, beautiful building at 120 State St. to take my road test. For teens, getting a driver’s license is a milestone, a right of passage and a newfound freedom and independence.”
She said she also understands the difficulty placed on families who otherwise could have had another driver available to run errands or check on family members during the pandemic.
Minoli said those who had a driver’s exam or commercial vehicle exam canceled due to the virus should expect to hear from a member of the department to reschedule. She said addressing the backlog will be the department’s first priority and starting Wednesday residents who hadn’t made an appointment but need to do so now can call 828-2000 to schedule a test.
To address the backlog and get things going again, Minoli said the department will be using third-party test examiners who are certified driving instructors and employed by a driving school.
She said some of the department’s offices will also soon open back up. She said starting June 8 the department’s offices in Montpelier, South Burlington and Rutland will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for driver’s license exams by appointment only. Commercial driving exams will take place at the department’s locations in Colchester and Rutland.
Minoli said all in-person interactions will take place outside. She asked drivers to wipe down their vehicles before the exam and to leave windows open when possible to increase airflow prior to the test. She added no more than two people may be in the vehicle during the exam and masks must be worn by the driver and the examiner.
Minoli said starting June 5, the state will resume its motorcycle training program. She said by the end of June residents should be able to apply for motorcycle permits at the department’s website.
