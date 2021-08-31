MONTPELIER — With some state workers under a vaccine mandate starting Sept. 1, the governor said he is now considering such a mandate for all state workers.
At his regular news conference Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott said the state has hit another important milestone with 75% of children between the ages of 12 and 17 having received at least one dose of the vaccine. Scott said Vermont is the first state in the country to reach that mark.
“And we are eagerly awaiting FDA approval of the vaccine for kids under 12 and hope that will happen within the next month or two,” he said.
The state reported 86.1% of eligible Vermonters have received at least one vaccine dose. There are just fewer than 76,500 eligible residents yet to get a vaccine shot.
The governor said at the end of last week, the state reached an agreement with corrections workers on a vaccine mandate. Starting Sept. 1, all state employees at correctional facilities, the Vermont Veteran’s Home in Bennington and the state psychiatric hospital in Berlin must either show proof of vaccination or submit to twice-weekly testing. The unvaccinated will also be required to wear a mask indoors while they work.
The governor said this will affect about 1,000 employees.
“We are now also considering expanding this requirement across state government and we will have those discussions in the near future,” he said.
The vaccine mandate for corrections workers comes as the state reports an outbreak of the virus at the prison in Newport.
Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said four inmates and six staff members tested positive so the entire facility was tested Friday. He said an additional 21 inmates tested positive as a result of that testing.
Smith said a seventh staff member, who was not working at the facility at the time, has also tested positive.
He said the facility is on full lockdown pending results of testing that took place Monday.
The state continues to see an increase in cases resulting from the more-transmissible delta variant. According to data released by the state Tuesday, there were 968 new cases of the virus reported last week, up from the 794 cases reported the week prior.
There have been six more deaths since last week’s news conference, bringing that number to 16 for the month of August. Hospitalizations from the virus are down from 34 reported last week to 28 Tuesday. The number of people in the intensive care unit has been nearly cut in half from 15 reported a week ago to eight reported Tuesday.
Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation who has been analyzing the pandemic data, said nationally the rate of new cases is starting to slow down. Pieciak said the modeling shows cases are expected to decrease in Vermont in the near future.
The commissioner said part of the reason the state is seeing more cases is because it is doing more testing. Pieciak said testing increased about 17.5% last week when compared to the week prior. He said that number does not include all of the students who were tested when they arrived on campus at the University of Vermont (UVM).
He said increased testing has led to the state’s weekly positivity rate’s decline from 2.9% two weeks ago to 2.3% last week.
