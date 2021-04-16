MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has announced anyone aged 16 to 18 years old can sign up for the coronavirus vaccine Saturday.
That’s two days earlier than the previous timeline which allowed anyone 16 years old and older to sign up starting Monday. Those aged 19 to 29 will still have to wait until Monday. Registration for those 30 years old and older opened up April 12.
The vaccine from Pfizer is the only one approved for those aged 16 to 18, while anyone older than 18 can get either Pfizer or Moderna.
At his regular Friday news conference, the governor said he made this change because getting kids back into school is a priority, and this helps accomplish that. Scott said he wanted to give this small population a chance to sign up for a vaccine appointment ahead of the Monday rush so they can have a more normal end to their school year and take part in end-of-year activities such as graduation.
Residents younger than 18 years old will need a parent or guardian to help them sign up.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said high school students who get the vaccine should follow the same guidance as adults. Levine said if they are feeling symptoms after getting the vaccine, which could be caused by the vaccine or the virus, they should stay home.
Officials have decided to delay the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for another week after a blood-clotting issue was discovered in six people out of over 7 million doses administered. The governor said he remains concerned about the pause, but he’s been told by the federal government they need another week to go over the data and they know what they are looking for, so he’s reassured. The pause isn’t expected to disrupt the governor’s goal of getting the state back to as close to normal as possible by July 4.
For those who already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the health commissioner said they should contact their doctor if over the past three weeks they developed a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or swelling or shortness of breath.
“If it’s been more than a month since you’ve been vaccinated, you most likely have passed the critical time for this side effect,” Levine said.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, 51% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Over 34% have been fully vaccinated.
Vaccine appointments can be made at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878. Appointments can also be made at the websites for Walgreens, CVS and Kinney Drugs.
