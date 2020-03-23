MONTPELIER — Before Superintendent Libby Bonesteel notified parents, faculty and staff that a member of the Montpelier-Roxbury Public School community had a confirmed case of COVID-19 during the weekend, she reached out to the state Health Department.
That communication didn’t occur in reverse because it couldn’t have for many of the same reasons, Bonesteel couldn’t be more precise when sharing information she received in a Saturday evening email from the school employee who was the subject of the positive test.
Bonesteel’s sobering pronouncement provoked some predictable questions.
Was it a student or an employee?
Which of the district’s four schools were potentially affected?
Would those who came in close contact with the individual be notified?
Bonesteel comfortably answered one of those questions on Monday — confirming it was an employee — though in a state the size of Vermont privacy rights afforded by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), prevented her from saying more.
It’s why the state uses county of residence and an age range when describing those who have tested positive — a count stood at 75 Monday afternoon — and why it hasn’t identified the five Vermonters whose deaths can now be attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Based on her conversation with health department officials, Bonesteel said it probably doesn’t matter because the virus is spreading and there are likely far more cases of COVID-19 than will ever be reflected in the statistics updated once a day at healthvermont.gov.
Bonesteel knows of one thanks to the courtesy correspondence from the employee, but suspects there are others — based on reports of now-familiar symptoms — fever, cough, shortness of breath — she has received in recent days.
“We have other people in our system who have the symptoms, and they’ve been told by their primary-care doctor and/or the Department of Health to self-quarantine,” she said. “They have not been tested because the state isn’t testing everybody right now.”
Bonesteel said employees displaying symptoms are being advised to “assume you have it,” stay home, and take the necessary precautions.
“That’s exactly what they’re being told right now,” she said.
That isn’t apt to change and arguably shouldn’t from a public-health perspective.
Absent a health emergency, those experiencing tolerable symptoms are being instructed to stay home and treat them.
While attempts to reach the health department for comment Monday were unsuccessful, its website is pretty clear on the point.
“Not everyone needs to be tested,” it says. “Testing is not treatment, and we have limited ability to test.”
Bonesteel acknowledged that assertion doesn’t sit well with some.
“The level of frustration around that is … understandably high,” she said.
Meanwhile, Bonesteel said those who may have come in contact with the employee who tested positive aren’t likely to get a call from the state.
“They simply do not have the capacity to do that right now because we are now in community spread,” she said of the health department.
Slowing that spread and protecting those who are most vulnerable are the department’s top priorities and Bonesteel said she was told Vermont is now past the point in the program where contact tracing was a prudent use of resources.
“They basically said all of your schools have people who are infected and don’t know it,” she said.
Bonesteel said educators aren’t immune to the virus and the Montpelier-Roxbury district isn’t alone.
“Nearly every district has staff right now who are most definitely doing the responsible thing and staying in their homes with their families because of the symptoms,” she said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.