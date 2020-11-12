BARRE — Fresh cases of COVID-19 have prompted one central Vermont school district to suspend in-person instruction for all its students heading into the weekend and another to approve a more surgical shut down.
Both decisions — one in the Barre Unified Union School District and the other in the Harwood Unified Union School District — came even as schools in Williamstown were in the middle of their own COVID-related remote learning week and Central Vermont Superintendent Susette Bollard was weighing whether in-person instruction would resume there, as previously planned, on Monday.
Meanwhile, Barre City Manager Steve Mackenzie announced Thursday that City Hall, which reopened on a limited basis less than a month ago, will be closed to the public “indefinitely” and the BOR ice arena, which opened on Sunday will be shuttered for two weeks.
All of the decisions stem from a surge in COVID-19 cases in central Vermont — most of them in Washington County — that prompted the state to further expand the just expanded schedule of testing at the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
“Testing is blowing up over here,” Jeff Bergeron, director of buildings and community services, said Thursday.
Bergeron said testing, which is conducted by appointment between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., will resume today and a Saturday session has been added. There will be no testing at the auditorium Sunday, but the state now plans to conduct testing Monday through Saturday next week between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Acting out of what he characterized as “an abundance of caution,” Barre Superintendent David Wells announced Wednesday the district’s schools would shift to fully remote learning on Thursday and today based on reports several members of the school community had tested positive for COVID-19.
Wells did not provide more detail, but said the decision to shift to remote learning heading into the weekend would give state contact tracers time to complete their work, custodial staff the opportunity to thoroughly clean the buildings and school officials the chance to assess how to proceed.
Centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town, Spaulding High School, the Spaulding-based Central Vermont Career Center and the districts off-campus programs were all affected by the decision to go remote.
Harwood Superintendent Brigid Nease, who is responsible for running the six-town, eight-school Harwood district, announced Wednesday the largest of those campuses would be closed Thursday and Friday.
According to Nease, she learned Wednesday that an “adult” at the building shared by Harwood Union Middle School and Harwood Union High School tested positive for COVID-19, triggering her decision to cease in-person instruction at the 7-12 school building heading into the weekend.
Like Wells, Nease used the “abundance of caution” language, urged families to cooperate with contact tracers and said the building would be thoroughly cleaned while her leadership team evaluates what, if any, further steps are warranted before Monday.
Nease said the confirmed COVID case wouldn’t affect the continued operation of elementary schools in Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren and Waterbury, or Crossett Brook Middle School in Duxbury.
On Sunday, Bollard made the decision to suspend in-person instruction at Williamstown Elementary School and Williamstown Middle High School this week after learning that three members of the school community had tested positive for COVID and receiving reports that others in the Orange County town had as well. The plan was for students to spend the week learning remotely while contact tracing was completed and the school buildings were thoroughly cleaned.
Bollard planned to consult with the state Department of Health on Thursday afternoon, before deciding to deviate from her plan to return to in-person instruction next week.
Barring any jarring new developments, Bollard said she expected that would be the case.
“Our plan is to be open on Monday,” she said.
Schools in Williamstown might be open Monday, but City Hall in Barre won’t be and neither will the BOR ice arena.
On Thursday afternoon, Mackenzie cited the surge in central Vermont cases for his decision to close City Hall to the public indefinitely and the ice arena until Nov. 28.
City Hall had been closed to the public for months before reopening Tuesdays and Thursdays a few weeks ago. The plan is to revert to the earlier practice that limits access to the building to employees who work there, with the exception of the appointment-only arrangement for those who need to use the vault in the City Clerk’s Office. Those appointments can be made Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Meanwhile, Sunday’s opening of the BOR was delayed a week and didn’t last long. Mackenzie said the rink will be closed as a precaution “effective immediately” with tentative plans to reopen it Saturday, Nov. 28.
Mackenzie’s decision came even as the state set new records for COVID cases on back-to-back days — 72 on Wednesday and 109 on Thursday with many of them in central Vermont.
During the past two weeks tests have confirmed 117 cases of COVID-19 in Washington County — second only to Chittenden County with 148. Neighboring Orange County was a distant third with 39 cases.
The Washington county cases include a state high of 46 on Thursday — nearly half the record total.
