MONTPELIER — Parents in the Montpelier-Roxbury Public School District will have an extra two days to communicate whether they want their children to be taught face-to-face or online when the school year begins for students on Sept. 8.
Superintendent Libby Bonesteel has extended Monday’s deadline for a district-wide survey to Wednesday and announced a pair of virtual town halls that will be held next week.
Through Thursday, parents of roughly half - 618 - of the pre-K-12 district’s 1,200-plus students, had completed the online survey. The survey is designed to determine how many students plan to return to the traditional classroom when school opens next month and how many want to enroll in one of two remote learning options the district will offer.
District officials are planning to launch a “virtual academy” for K-8 students who can’t or won’t return to in-person instruction. That online option will be run by Mike Berry, the district’s director of curriculum and technology. A separate remote learning option is being developed for high school students and will likely rely on instructors from the Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative.
Visit www.mrpsvt.org/covid19-communication where a survey can be found, along with a growing list of frequently asked questions and other pertinent information.
Parents have been advised those who don’t take the time to fill out the survey will forfeit the choice and, for planning purposes, the district will assume their children will attend school in person.
Delaying the survey deadline until Wednesday gives parents of students at Montpelier High School more time to evaluate materials, including a proposed schedule, that were distributed Friday and to attend a virtual town hall forum (https://vtvlc.zoom.us/j/93498311854) that is set for 5 p.m Monday. Hosted by Principal Renée DeVore and Jeff Renaud, director of the VTVLC, the 45-minute forum will provide parents and students an opportunity to learn more about the virtual option planned for the high school.
A separate virtual town hall forum is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. See the web page at forms.gle/fJZMbjZjSBsKCw5K7 to submit questions in advance for district administrators.
In order to avoid repetition and expedite the forum those interested in submitting questions are encouraged to first review the list of frequently asked questions that is posted on the district’s website.
