BARRE — An anxious school board was told Thursday night that just-modified state guidelines haven’t altered the Barre Unified Union School District’s plan to reopen schools to in-person instruction on a part-time basis next month.
On a night when Superintendent David Wells briefed a board hungry for details on what he characterized as a still evolving plan for a school year that has already posed a number of pandemic-related challenges that list got a little longer.
Board members accepted three eleventh-hour resignations – one involving a pivotal administrative position the district must now scramble to replace.
Wells told board members all three of the resignations — including the one submitted by Jessica Barewicz, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment — were partly, if not solely, due to concerns associated with COVID-19.
Acting on Wells’ recommendation, the board reluctantly accepted the resignations, which instantly created fresh staffing holes — one at the central office — even as faculty and staff are readying to return to work. Students won’t be far behind with classes set to resume on Sept. 8.
Barewicz’s unexpected resignation was particularly troubling as the district prepares to launch a hybrid learning option that will include a mix of in-person and remote instruction for most students, as well as a completely virtual alternative for some.
Board members openly worried not having someone laser-focused on instruction at a time when that will be happening in new and different ways was problematic and, they feared, finding a qualified replacement on the eve of a new school year could be challenging.
Wells acknowledged the importance of the position, but sought to quell the board’s concerns. He said he was optimistic the position could be filled by a quality candidate and noted Barewicz will remain on the job through the end of the month and is committed to assisting with a smooth transition. He also said most of the groundwork for the start of the new school year has already been laid and would not be modified in response to relaxed state guidelines released earlier this week.
The new social distancing guidelines would have made it easier for elementary school students to return to in-person instruction five days a week. However, Wells said the change — from a hard six feet of separation to three to six feet — wasn’t the silver bullet some thought and wouldn’t influence plans to ease back in to in-person instruction at centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town.
Until further notice, most students at those schools, as well as Spaulding High School, will return for in-person instruction two days a week, while learning remotely the rest of the time.
“I am keenly aware of how difficult this will be for families,” Wells said, even as one Barre Town parent wondered why the district wasn’t offering a more robust in-person option for elementary school students given the new guidelines and the strong recommendation of state health and education experts.
Wells said the team that has spent the summer working on the plan believed a phased return to in-person instruction was the most prudent approach. He said that won’t change before Sept. 8 and he hedged when pressed on when, or if, it would.
“We are ready to have more capacity in our building when we feel we can do it safely,” he said, noting some parents aren’t ready to send their children back to school at all.
Roughly 19 percent of nearly 1,800 parents who responded to a recent survey said they wanted a remote-only option for their children this year. Responding to that need, Wells said, the district has made arrangements with the Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative. That autonomous program will provide virtual instruction to roughly 240 K-12 students in Barre and nearly a dozen of the district’s teachers have been assigned to assist in the online learning cooperative. Their training starts next week.
Wells said he is confident the virtual alternative would provide a “rigorous” educational experience for students who have elected that option and indicated the district is intent on providing a “high-caliber” hybrid option as well.
Some board members — Sonya Spaulding and Emel Cambel among them — were skeptical. They said they worried teachers juggling in-person and remote instruction without the benefit of specialized training could struggle.
Though students will be in school two days a week, Spaulding said she is concerned the distance learning that will occur the other three days won’t be perceptibly better than what students received when in-person instruction abruptly ended in March.
“How is it going to be different?” she asked.
Cambel said she shared that concern.
“I worry for the teachers who are trying to do two things at once,” she said.
The hybrid model is built on the assumption the vast majority of the district’s teachers will provide in-person instruction to half of their students four days a week, while remotely serving the other half after school is dismissed on those days. Instruction would be completely remote on Wednesdays when all three schools will be closed for deep cleaning by custodians.
Wells said having more time to plan and prepare for online learning was one key difference and the in-person element, while more limited than some would like, should elevate the overall experience.
Wells, who is sensitive to the child care needs of working families said the local recreation department was exploring an after school program with representatives of the YMCA.
Board members applauded Wells and his team for their work, but suggested the sooner lingering questions about the looming school year could be definitively answered the better.
“People want to know the details,” School Director Guy Isabelle said.
Board members were told working families concerned about child care based on the new school schedule could have a new option.
