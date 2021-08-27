Theresa Nolan doesn’t think her daughter should have to spend 90 minutes on a school bus every morning.
The Orwell resident voiced her concerns to the Slate Valley Unified Union School District Board at its regular meeting Monday evening.
Nolan told the board that, despite living a 1½ miles from Orwell Village School, her daughter has a pickup time of 5:55 a.m. because they are the first stop on the route.
She added that the trip will be even longer next year when her daughter attends middle school in Fair Haven.
“I don’t know how that is considered reasonable,” she said, explaining that her daughter would need to wake up at 4:30 a.m. to be ready for the bus.
“We want our children to come to school ready to learn,” she said.
Nolan said she planned to driving her daughter to school herself but is also looking for a new job, which might require her to eventually put her daughter on the bus.
While she acknowledged the difficulty of planning bus routes, she asked the board for action.
“I just want to know what can be done about this,” she said.
Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell acknowledged the situation in a Wednesday interview.
“We just don’t have drivers,” she said.
Olsen-Farrell estimated she needs another three or four drivers so the district can add more routes to its busing schedule.
But right now drivers are hard to find.
At Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools, Superintendent Libby Bonesteel reported that the transportation service her district contracts with currently has the drivers it needs, but the situation is “precarious.”
“Roxbury Village School’s start and end times are both earlier than we had planned so that drivers can do multiple routes,” Bonesteel stated in an email. “It kind of feels like a house of cards — if one goes down, it could be a challenge to keep everything running smoothly.”
And it’s not just Vermont.
Across the country, school districts are putting out the call for bus drivers.
According to a survey cited in a recent Associated Press report, 80% of school districts that responded are struggling to hire drivers.
The situation has gotten so dire, the AP reported, that one district in Montana is offering $4,000 signing bonuses and a Delaware district is giving families $700 to provide their own transportation.
While the school bus driver shortage is not new, the pandemic has exasperated matters. With half of the workforce older than 65, according to the AP, health concerns are giving some drivers pause.
Also complicating matters are pandemic-related unemployment benefits, which some employers contend have caused people to drop out of the workforce altogether.
Don Kirby is terminal manager of Bet-Cha Transit in Middlebury.
Bet-Cha contracts with six area supervisory unions, including Slate Valley, totaling 103 daily runs.
Kirby, who oversees multiple routes from Vergennes to Manchester, said he could easily hire another eight to 10 drivers.
“It’s like pulling teeth to find anybody that wants to drive a school bus,” he said.
He said that, while Bet-Cha is always recruiting drivers, it has gotten more difficult to fill positions during the pandemic.
Kirby pointed to enhanced unemployment benefits as a contributor to the dearth of applicants.
“Why would they want to go out and get a job if they’re getting unemployment plus 300 bucks a week on top of that?” he asked.
With those benefits set to end Sept. 5, Kirby said he is hopeful interest may pick up.
But Kirby noted that the process of getting licensed can also be a deterrent.
Candidates must complete 45 hours or training, pass tests for multiple licenses and endorsements, undergo a physical exam and submit to a background check. The entire process can take up to two months from start to finish.
“A lot of the general public gets kind of discouraged with all they have to go through to drive part time,” said Kirby. “You bring the kids in in the morning and bring them home in the afternoon, and you have the whole middle of the day that you’re not getting any money for.”
In the meantime, he said Bet-Cha is offering incentives to attract drivers.
The company recently increased its starting pay to $20 an hour for new drivers. It also covers all training costs and offers a $1,500 hiring bonus.
Nationally, the average hourly wage for a school bus driver is $17, according to Salary.com online.
Back at Slate Valley, Olsen-Farrell is also trying to recruit drivers. She said a recent message to the community garnered interest from a parent as well as two school administrators.
She said she remains committed to finding a solution.
“I know transportation isn’t a requirement for schools to provide, but there are families that cannot get their students to and from school, so it’s an equity issue. And I certainly do not want students on a bus for 90 minutes,” she said.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
