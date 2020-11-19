EAST MONTPELIER — A school board that is thinking of shrinking was asked to ponder whether it is time to pull the plug on in-person instruction and to consider accommodations for teachers who will be affected by next month’s planned closure of one of the Washington Central Unified Union School District’s six schools.
The unrelated requests came near the end of Wednesday night’s virtual meeting — a session during which board members established some budget parameters, boosted the pay for substitute teachers, and were repeatedly reminded these are anxious and stress-filled times for the people they employ.
The request to consider pivoting from in-person instruction to all-remote learning came from a former administrator.
Keith MacMartin, who abruptly resigned as the district’s technology coordinator in September, said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in central Vermont was cause for concern and, in his view, ample reason to shift gears in one of the few Vermont districts that is providing in-person instruction five days a week for its pre-K through 8th-grade students.
“I’m having a hard time thinking about sending my kids to school knowing that there is so much community spread,” he said.
MacMartin said the district, which includes elementary schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, as well as U-32 Middle and High School, is prepared to shift to an all-remote learning format and wondered what the board was waiting for.
“It (remote instruction) is something we could do,” he said.
MacMartin said the board needn’t wait for the state to tell it what to do.
“Maybe we should be more proactive,” he said.
MacMartin’s suggestion would seemingly solve the problem posed moments earlier by U-32 math teacher Barrett Jones.
Jones, who lives in Calais, said the looming closure of Calais Elementary School in order to complete a ventilation project that is well underway, will require students in the pre-K-6 school — including his son — to learn remotely from Dec. 7 likely through the Christmas break.
For Jones that means burning through paid sick leave when he isn’t sick to provide child care, or taking emergency family medical leave, which would create its own financial challenge.
“I’m wondering if there are other options that can be explored?” he asked, noting the planned closure of the school in Calais was coming soon.
The School Board didn’t have answers for Jones or MacMartin, but Chairman Scott Thompson thanked them for their input while indicating the questions they raised would likely be on the agenda for the board’s Dec. 2 meeting.
While board members were briefed on preparations for a potential shift to virtual learning if in-person instruction is again suspended by the state as it was in the spring, they didn’t signal they were ready to unilaterally make that decision.
With the exception of one confirmed case of COVID that led to the temporary closure of Doty Memorial School in Worcester earlier this month, the district has thus far been fortunate. None of the other four elementary schools have any confirmed cases within their school communities and the same is true of U-32.
Superintendent Bryan Olkowski said the best place for children to learn is to be physically present in school, though he acknowledged the system is “fragile,” the staff is stressed out and among the other challenges to operating was the difficulty attracting substitute teachers.
Acting on Olkowski’s recommendation, board members sought to rectify that by increasing the amount they pay substitute teachers and abandoning the district’s past practice of paying a premium for licensed substitutes.
Olkowski said the newly approved pay — $115 for those who work more than 3.5 hours a day and $63 for those who work less — is competitive with other surrounding district’s he surveyed. Those districts, he noted, are all competing for the same pool of substitutes and Washington Central hadn’t adjusted its rates since 2015 and was paying less than all its neighbors.
Board members who agreed to pay more to attract substitute teachers at a time when they are in short supply provided Olkowski and his leadership team some guidance with respect to this year’s budget-building process. Two weeks after receiving a $35.4 million first draft that reflects nearly $850,000 in additional spending, or an increase of about 2.4%, just to maintain the status quo, the board urged administrators to keep the increase in net expenses under 3%, while continuing to offer Multi-Tiered Systems of Support to all students across all schools.
Board members want to avoid the penalty associated with spending more per equalized pupil than the excess spending that is established each year by the state. Administrators have been asked to include funding for a facilities director as well and a part-time health teacher in the budget, as well as money for a curriculum management review and a strategic planning process.
The cost of the latter two one-time initiatives could be paid for with surplus funds in an effort to limit the tax impact of the budget.
While school officials don’t yet have enough information to accurately make tax rate projections, board members agreed the second draft of the budget should be accompanied by a “contingency plan” in the event those projections are less than favorable.
“We at least want to know what the options are,” School Director Kari Bradley said.
Meanwhile, a board which has been unable to fill one of three seats from Worcester since it expanded from 10 to 15 members in March, authorized a committee to prepare a proposal to shrink the size of the board. That proposal could technically be ready in time for a Town Meeting Day vote, but members agreed to take a less rushed approach that will provide members time to evaluate an optimal size and make the case for making the change to voters who will ultimately have to approve it.
