MONTPELIER — A sensitive assignment with a daunting deadline is awaiting a yet-to-be-formed committee that will be asked, among other things, to aid the School Board in making a threshold decision involving whether to retain a school resource officer next year.
On a night when the board learned it will soon be losing one of its veteran members and was urged by a parent to consider extending the pandemic-shortened school day, members approved the framework for evaluating the value of the school-based police officer and assessing school safety.
Acknowledging what School Director Andrew Stein described as a “tight timeline,” board members approved plans for a consultant-led committee process they hope will yield a recommendation with respect to the resource officer’s position by the end of the year and a broader report on school safety by next March.
The end of December deadline is important, because the board and the City Council share the cost of the school resource officer’s position and must decide by mid-January whether to continue budgeting money for the position that fueled a summer-long debate.
Board members agreed a diverse 14-member committee should be asked to “conduct a thorough analysis of the intended and unintended impacts that the presence of police officers and the SRO” has on Montpelier’s community and its schools. That work, they said, should include surveying school administrators, city officials, police officers, teachers, guidance counselors, families, students and community members.
That tall order will need to be completed in two months time by a committee whose members won’t be appointed until the board’s Oct. 21 meeting.
School Director Ryan Zajac said enlisting the assistance of a facilitator would be crucial given the size of the committee and a board-imposed deadline.
“As it’s listed here we have a 14-person committee doing a lot of work in a short amount of time,” he said. “It is going to be tricky to get that group together, their schedules aligned and make this happen.”
Chairman Jim Murphy agreed noting the holidays won’t help, but may not be the hindrance they otherwise would be thanks to a pandemic that will likely limit holiday travel, and has forced many to acclimate to remote meetings.
Board members agreed to the composition of the committee and to publicly solicit those interested in serving with an eye toward making appointments when they meet in two weeks.
The committee will include three board members and two school administrators, though Superintendent Libby Bonesteel won’t be one of them.
Board members agreed Bonesteel, like Police Chief Brian Peete and School Resource Officer Diane Mathews, could be a resource for the committee rather than one of its members.
The committee will include a member of the local police department and a member of the City Council, as well as two school staff members, two students and three community members.
The student slots will be open to recent graduates, and board members are hoping at least one of the staff slots is filled by one of the district’s guidance counselors or social workers.
The board has expressed a desire that at least a simple majority — eight — of the committee’s 14 members include people of color, members of the LGBTQ community, those with disabilities and other marginalized groups.
School Director Mara Iverson said that could be a challenge.
“It is going to be really easy to fill it with white, straight, temporarily able-bodied people,” she said of the committee.
The panel’s work won’t be done when it delivers its recommendation on the school resource officer in December. The group is expected to continue to meet and prepare a report on school safety through the lens of the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion policy next March.
Those interested in serving on the committee are encouraged to forward letters of interest in email to jimmurphy@mpsvt.org.
In addition to approving the committee’s charge and settling on its composition, board members agreed to invest $4,800 in a facilitator, while politely declining the city’s offer to split the bill.
Stein said the city should be part of the conversation, but the issue was one for the School Board to resolve.
“This is really about school safety and it really is about police involvement in our schools, and it’s about school justice,’ he said, noting the common denominator was schools.
Board members generally agreed the proposed composition of the committee reflected the balance they were looking for, while acknowledging prospective members will likely have biases with respect to the value of the school resource officer’s position.
The meeting opened with School Director Bridget Asay announcing she plans to step down next month and parent Nissa James calling on the board to consider extending a school day that has been shortened as result of COVID-19.
Asay has served on the board for several years and is one of two hold-overs from the Montpelier-Roxbury merger. She said she doesn’t have the time to devote to the position.
James said she’d like her two middle school-aged students to spend more time in class and saw no reason the school day couldn’t be extended now that athletics have been restored.
The board did not discuss James’ request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.