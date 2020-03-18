I was very pleased Joshua T. White ended his commentary with the encouraging statement, “As with all things this too shall pass.” We need the encouragement of ultimate hope for good.
However, my immediate concern is how many of us will unnecessarily “pass” because our health and political leadership has failed us. We have very little time to take action – weeks, at best, but maybe, only days – or we will have a very serious problem on our hands. I will give the list of actions we should implement immediately first. I will follow those actions with the reasons and discussion. Actions
1 – Lock down all nursing homes and hospitals immediately. No one should enter without a supervised hand-washing. Everyone – staff, visitors and patients – must wear a face mask at all times. Improvise masks if necessary until supplies are found. Important note – This mask is there to prevent the person wearing it to pass the virus to others; therefore, it cannot be one with an exhalation vent. Secondarily, it will also greatly reduce the risk of catching the virus. See discussion below on “Asymptomatic spread.”
2 – Pharmacies and doctors offices should go to this level as soon as possible.
3 – Schools should be closed immediately until there are enough masks for all staff and students to be wearing a mask at all times in the building.
4 – Social distancing needs to be practiced. Try to keep at least 3-6 feet from other people. Masks should be worn at any gathering indoors. Where masks are not available or the space to separate people from each other (6 feet) is not available, indoor events should be cancelled.
5 – Aggressive hand-washing and cleaning of surfaces should be done.
Discussion
The discussion is based on the following things we know about the virus:
1 – The virus is spread by contact, droplet and aerosol.
2 – The virus most likely can survive on different surfaces for long periods of time.
3 – The virus can be spread by a person who is experiencing no symptoms.
4 – The virus has a long incubation period before symptoms show.
5 – Washing with soaps/detergents can be very effective against the virus.
Summary of reasons for these assumptions is at the end. Note there is much conflicting information even from professionals.
Basic problem
Most people do not understand exponential growth. They do not recognize how a problem can literally explode in their faces. As a firefighter, I was trained to know fires start small, grow slowly, and then suddenly explode to major proportions. Time can be very short between what appears non-threatening and a situation that is catastrophic. This virus is spreading exponentially, what we see today is only a tiny proportion of what we will see tomorrow. “Case, Case, Cluster, Cluster, Boom” is how someone has described it.
StrategyWe need to balance three things: 1 — Containing the virus; 2 — Keeping the economy going; and 3 — Not overloading our hospitals.
Containment is the first choice to control the spread. The goal of containment is to bring the R0 (the number of persons infected by a person) below 1. This virus is well above that level. Therefore, the virus has long jumped containment. Containment efforts must still continue, but they are done to keep our economy and hospitals going. These efforts need to be fairly draconian to work and people must be willing to comply. For example, our whole population wearing face masks to prevent transmitting the virus to others for a period of 3-4 weeks might slow the spread to a level our hospitals can deal with. We must accept the fact virtually all of us will be exposed (not necessarily contract the disease) to the virus.
Collapse of our economy could have other worse effects than the disease itself. A functioning economy can give us the resources to effectively respond. For example, we will not get a vaccine or be able to administer it if our society collapses because of economic disaster.
Not overwhelming our hospitals is critical. While about 80% of people who contract the disease experience mild, moderate, or even no symptoms, many of the rest of them require serious medical intervention to survive. While these are primarily older people and people with underlying medical problems, there are also enough serious cases in younger, healthier people for all of us to be personally concerned.
Despite all of the assurances, I know from my years working with the medical side in emergency medical response that our medical system is very fragile. There is no depth in our system. It will be overwhelmed very quickly. That is why we must initiate significant containment activities now. The five actions I proposed above may be the only means of holding this outbreak in check. We have very little time left. Just look at the situation in Italy.
Assumptions1 – Aerosol spread. A study conducted by swabbing areas of an infected patient’s room before regular cleanings found virus on the exhaust air ducts. This would have only occurred if the virus was airborne. Another case study shows transmission appeared to have happened on a bus to persons who were sitting well away from the transmitter.
2 – Survival time on surfaces. While no studies have been done on this virus, previous studies on related viruses (SARs, etc) have shown them surviving up to nine days on certain surfaces. Other surfaces have shorter times but they all appear to be much longer than many other viruses we deal with.
3 – Asymptomatic spread. The first case in the Seattle area was linked directly to a case six weeks later. The variant of the virus was identified by a minor mutation in the genetic code. There was absolutely no contact between the first victim and the later case. There had to be at least one unknown asymptomatic carrier in the chain of transmission.
4 – Long incubation period. The longest reported period between known contact and symptoms is about 27 days.
5 – Effectiveness of soaps. It appears soaps and detergents are effective because they erode fats in the virus membrane and render the virus ineffective.
We are in uncharted territory. It is very serious. Business as usual will not suffice. We have to accept there is the need to radically change our approaches. If we act now, we have hope we can all pass through relatively unscathed and live to tell the next generation.
Gesualdo Schneider is retired fire chief and National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program graduate.
