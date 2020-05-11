MONTPELIER — Sarducci’s just rekindled its wood-fired oven and the popular Capital City restaurant is finally testing the take-out market to get ready for delivery dabbling.
Dormant for eight weeks as result of the COVID-19 crisis, the riverside restaurant that has been a fine-dining fixture in downtown Montpelier since it opened in 1994 is suddenly doing business Domino’s-style.
“We’re getting back in the game,” owner Carol Paquette said Monday, even as her restaurant prepared for its first day of “contactless curbside service.”
Delivering — in Montpelier — will begin Wednesday and continue until Gov. Phil Scott allows restaurants to reopen though Paquette said the curbside service that Sarducci’s launched Monday, will remain for the foreseeable future.
Paquette initially resisted the urge to go the take-out route in favor of seeing how the pandemic played out.
“It’s something we’ve never done before, but I expect we’ll be doing it for awhile,” she said, noting take-out will remain an option even after things return to something closer to normal.
Paquette isn’t expecting Scott will allow restaurants to run at full capacity when he decides it’s safe for them to seat customers so retaining the curbside option is part of her short-term business plan.
It’s one that will allow Sarducci’s to cater to apprehensive customers, while making up for the loss of revenue that will accompany initially operating at what Paquette expects will be reduced capacity.
Paquette isn’t getting ahead of herself after closing the restaurant during a year that had gotten off to a great start.
“It took me about two weeks before I could even walk back into the building,” she said. “It was so surreal. We were flying high, and then ‘slam!’ we were closed.”
While many restaurants decided to give take-out a try early on, Paquette sent most of her employees home, thoroughly cleaned the restaurant and waited.
“The down time was really hard for all of us,” she said. “We’re just workers.”
However, after consulting with the restaurant’s advisers, accountants and lawyers, Paquette said the consensus was, the safest play for Sarducci’s was to “take a break.”
Paquette heeded the advice, opting not to rush the launch of a curbside option at a restaurant that had never provided that service before.
“We waited until we couldn’t stand it any more,” she said.
Paquette conducted a second poll and welcomed “the timing is perfect” response she received from trusted advisers, who green-lighted an idea she and Chef Jeff Butterfield had given some careful consideration.
Paquette said Butterfield pared the menu — dropping steaks because they’ve become hard to get and reducing the number of salads and pizzas that can be handled by a skeleton kitchen crew.
“We need to operate with a smaller team, so we can’t have 12 salads, 12 pizzas and all those pasta dishes and entrees,” she said.
The “to-go menu” features two pizzas, two salads, as well as all of the restaurant's popular pasta dishes and entrees — with the exception of steak.
“That’s the plan, but today’s day No. 1 and I’m sure along the way we’ll be changing things,” she said.
Paquette is comfortable with the solution she has worked out for customers to safely pick up the food that they’ve ordered — seven numbered signs posted at parking spaces instructing customers to call into the restaurant when they’ve arrived. Staff members wearing gloves and masks will carry out the orders and either place it in the trunks of waiting vehicles or hand it through the window if the customer is comfortable with that.
“We think it’s going to work,” she said. “Our customers are excited and we’re excited.”
On Wednesday, Paquette said, they plan to deliver, thanks to veteran employees who have offered to do the driving, for what she’s hoping will be a short-term experiment.
Paquette praised Scott’s handling of the crisis so far and while the governor hasn’t tipped his hand with respect to restaurants, Sarducci’s has a suggestion.
“I am hoping it’s June 1,” Paquette said. “I can take June 15, but if it goes further, I might just cry again.”
Whenever restaurants get the nod Paquette is predicting there will be restrictions because of the size of her restaurant is better positioned to handle a directive to operate at something significantly less than full capacity.
“I’m lucky. We’re big,” said Paquette, who is planning to create outdoor seating — four tables with umbrellas along the river — to increase capacity when restaurants are allowed to reopen.
“I really do believe that’s going to be a preferred area,” she said of the outdoor section that will be a permanent seasonal feature of a restaurant that is suddenly cooking again.
