MONTPELIER — Another Way has another executive director and while the Barre Street community center remains closed because of COVID-19, Ken Russell is optimistic that will soon change.
Following an extensive search that led to the job offer he recently accepted, Russell is just settling into the position most recently held by Santina Leporati.
Leporati, who lives in Chittenden County, decided to take work closer to home during the summer — ending her brief tenure with the local organization and sparking the search that ended with Russell’s hiring.
One of several finalists interviewed for the job, Russell, a local homeless advocate, was selected and is eager to work with the board of Another Way on a plan to reopen a community drop-in center that serves a diverse population with range of needs.
Some have mental health issues, others are homeless, several are both and overlap or not, Another Way has been meeting their needs in Montpelier for more than 30 years.
Russell, who for the past year has served as chairman of the Montpelier’s Homelessness Task Force, said Another Way was on his radar long before Leporati decided to leave.
“It’s pretty clear this organization plays a key role in helping folks on the street,” he said, acknowledging that has been a challenge since COVID-19 shuttered the center.
Though the doors have been closed since mid-March, work has continued behind the scenes and Russell said he is hopeful the center is weeks away from reopening in a more robust way than the meals that were handed out last Friday from its front porch.
“We need to have some strategic planning discussions,” Russell said, noting they will involve creative partnerships with other organizations and diversifying funding sources. Another Way now receives most of its funding from the state Department of Mental Health.
While the pandemic interrupted the services Another Way provides, Russell said it has highlighted the need to plan for an uncertain future.
“I think it’s an opportunity for this organization to be responsive, adaptive and flexible,” he said.
While hosting a community center that provides meals, a range of programming and a supportive “sanctuary” for those who drop in will always be part of Another Way, Russell said it may not be the only way for the organization to serve the community.
“Maybe our mission is reaching people where they are,” he said. “It’s something to think about.”
Russell’s recent experience working for the rights of homeless individuals in Montpelier was viewed as an asset as was his varied work history and training he received in conflict resolution and leadership.
Born in Brandon, Russell, 53, went to college in California, where he dabbled as a “teacher, carpenter and cook,” worked in public access television and volunteered with the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California.
Russell returned to Vermont in 2007, settling in Montpelier where he lived until moving to East Montpelier earlier over the summer.
Amos Meacham, chairman of the board of Another Way, said Russell’s résumé and his connections in the community made him a solid choice to take over the helm of an organization that has four full-time employees and several part-time positions.
“Another Way is excited to have Ken (Russell) on board to lead us into the future,” Meacham said. “He is very respected in the community by folks from all walks of life.”
Meacham said Another Way would be well-served by Russell’s leadership skills and experience in homelessness advocacy.
