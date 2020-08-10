MONTPELIER — The looming reopening of the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District’s four schools will require closing the street that runs in front of one of them.
It still requires City Council approval, but the district’s pending request to close Park Avenue for the duration of the coming school year is viewed as a necessary step to safely reopening Union Elementary School.
The proposed closure, which involves the lower half of Park Avenue, will mark the second time in two years the road that runs between Loomis and Hubbard streets has been closed to through traffic for a protracted period of time.
This time complications associated with COVID-19, not a $1.2 million playground project, has triggered the school district’s need to re-purpose the city street the local elementary school shares with four residential properties.
The street will again be used as a recess area — not because the playground is under construction — but because most, if not all, of the year-old equipment will be off limits to pre-K-4 students because it is difficult to sanitize. That means students will need extra space to spread out in order to meet social distancing guidelines during recess.
Perhaps more importantly, school officials say the street will be needed to conduct brief health screenings, which will be required each morning before students are permitted to enter the building. Creating an enclosed area large enough for students to be screened, temperature checked and then segregated by classroom will be a morning ritual.
Students who arrive at school by bus will be checked by monitors before boarding and be dropped off at the intersection of Loomis Street and Park Avenue, where they will enter the gated section of the street, find their classroom teacher and wait. Parents who drop their children off will do so one at a time using the bus lane on the Loomis Street side of the school. Those students will enter the gated area and undergo health checks before joining the rest of their class.
Students who walk to school will either enter the gated entrance near Loomis Street, or one that will be installed just beyond the driveway that separates the school and the larger of its two playground areas. Those students will be screened upon entry before joining their classmates.
City department heads have given a provisional thumbs up to the plan that city councilors will be asked to formally approve when they meet Wednesday night. A similar accommodation isn’t required at nearby Main Street Middle School thanks to a plan to assign individual classroom “pods” to one of six separate school entrances. That will allow the school to meet social distancing guidelines while health screenings are performed on students who arrive on foot, by vehicle or by bus.
While closing Park Avenue to through traffic for nearly 10 months will address a logistical problem district officials flagged at Union Elementary School, Superintendent Libby Bonesteel was still struggling to iron out some lingering wrinkles at Roxbury Village School.
As of last week, Bonesteel had yet to find anyone interested in accepting the just expanded half-time nurse’s position at the peer-K-4 school in Roxbury and was exploring the possibility of tuitioning six preschool students to the program offered at Northfield Elementary School due to lower than anticipated enrollment.
The inability to recruit bus monitors for either of two buses that pick up students in Roxbury has also been problematic. Absent a solution, Bonesteel said, it could force the district to require parents in Roxbury to bring their children to Roxbury Village School and pose a hurdle for transporting the town’s older students from Roxbury to Main Street Middle School and Montpelier High School each day.
Based on recent survey results, the parents of eight Roxbury students who attend the middle or high school in Montpelier indicated they planned to rely on the district to provide transportation. Bonesteel told board members they may ultimately be asked to answer the busing question with respect to students in Roxbury.
