MONTPELIER — As COVID-19 cases continue to mount in central Vermont at least four Capital City restaurants have temporarily closed, Central Vermont Medical Center has adjusted its visitation policy and a carousel of school closures added a couple new names, while shedding several others on Monday.
During a weekend that saw the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center get one last youth hockey workout hours before new restrictions imposed by Gov. Phil Scott went into effect at 10 p.m. Saturday, finding a place to eat out in Montpelier was harder. At least four restaurants called pandemic-related timeouts and while some are supposed to last longer than others, those plans could be overtaken by current events if the case count continues to climb.
For third time in less than a week Vermont set a new single-day record reporting 122 confirmed COVID cases on Monday. Roughly one-third of them – 40 – were recorded in Washington County and another 15 in neighboring Orange County.
Julio’s Cantina and Langdon Street Tavern didn’t wait for the weekend to announce they would be temporarily closing and by Sunday Sarducci’s and the Three Penny Taproom had done the same.
All cited a recent spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a desire to protect the safety of their patrons and employees for their respective decisions to close for at least a couple of days, and in Sarducci’s case a couple of weeks.
“… We all make big decisions everyday. We had to reach deep for this one,” Sarducci’s owner Carol Paquette wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page Sunday morning. “We have decided, for the good and safety of all of us that we will close the restaurant until the day after Thanksgiving. Cases are up and we want to do anything and everything we can to keep our employees and community safe.”
Paquette noted an “online ordering system” that will facilitate curbside pickup should be almost ready for launch when the popular Main Street restaurant reopens on Nov. 27.
The Langdon Street Tavern was the first to announce its plan to close using its Facebook page to deliver that message Friday morning.
“… Due to recent spikes in Central Vermont we have made the decision to close for at least the weekend as a precautionary measure,” the post states.”This was a difficult decision to make, however the safety of our staff and customers is our number one priority. We look forward to seeing you soon and we will provide updates when they are available.”
None of the subsequent posts – including one on Monday – have provided any more detail.
Julio’s Cantina also used Facebook to announce a temporary closure on Friday.
“… We were just informed that a very close friend of one of our staff has been diagnosed with COVID,” the State Street restaurant’s post states. “While we have no one employed here who has tested positive, or is showing any symptoms, out of an abundance of caution we will be closing for the weekend.”
According to the post, Julio’s plans to reopen on Wednesday.
So, “… in one fashion or another” does the Three Penny Taproom. Owners of the Main Street establishment announced they would be test driving home delivering food and beer to patrons and on Sunday they would be closing for two days to regroup.
“...‘Abundance of caution’ should be your mantra right now, it’s been ours,” the restaurant’s Facebook post states. “So, with that said, we’ll see you Wednesday in one fashion or another. The whole country is looking at Vermont right now as a state, a system of communities, that did so well with this. Let’s all do our parts and show what Vermont can do.”
The announcements all came as the case count in central Vermont had spiked sharply prompting Scott’s announcement Friday of new restrictions that would allow bars and restaurants to continue to operate in a more limited fashion starting at 10 p.m. Saturday
Among other things, Scott also ordered the cessation of all sporting activities that aren’t sanctioned by the Vermont Principals Association. The Saturday night deadline created a closing window for youth hockey teams to hit the ice. Some did during what was a busy Saturday at the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier. Saturday was business as usual at the rink, which was the source of the first sizable central Vermont outbreak – one that required closing Union Elementary School in Montpelier for one week last month.
In-person instruction has since resumed at Union, even as other central Vermont school districts have responded to reports of confirmed COVID cases of their own.
Students at Williamstown Elementary School and Williamstown Middle and High School all spent last week learning remotely and returned for in-person instruction on Monday.
In-person instruction was suspended last Thursday and Friday for all students in the Barre Unified Union School District and some students in the Harwood Unified Union School District.
In Barre, Superintendent David Wells announced on Friday all remote instruction would continue through this Wednesday and on Monday he pushed a return to in-person instruction until after the Thanksgiving break.
Citing the increase in COVID cases – some with ties to the local school system – Wells said the district will pivot to a remote instruction for students at centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town, Spaulding High School, the Spaulding-based Central Vermont Career Center and the district’s off-campus programs.
“… There have been recent positive cases in three of our schools and a number of students and staff have been asked to quarantine due to their risk of exposure,” Wells wrote in an announcement that was sent late Monday afternoon.
The district’s students were already learning remotely three days a week and, Wells said, the district was prepared for the pivot to a totally virtual format, which – barring another extension – will run through Monday, Nov. 30.
Harwood Superintendent Brigid Nease announced Sunday a return to in-person instruction for students enrolled on the 7-12 campus that serves many of the district’s middle schoolers and all of its high school students.
Absent new information, Nease said it was safe for those student to return for in-person instruction, even as she announced one of the district’s elementary school would shift to totally remote learning “due to a lack of staffing.”
At a time when absenteeism among students and staff has continued to rise – much of it associated with those displaying COVID-like symptoms, or having been instructed to quarantine pending test results, Nease said a shortage of staff prompted her decision to suspend in person instruction at Moretown Elementary School through Wednesday, while acknowledging the tentative nature of that and other aspects of the announcement.
“… The overall message I have for our community is to stay tuned regularly,” Nease wrote. “The data changes almost hour to hour creating new decisions every step of the way.”
While Nease was announcing planned reopening of her district’s largest campus and the need to temporarily close one of its smaller ones, Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker was responding to news that a person who was on the Cabot School campus Thursday developed symptoms overnight and was identified after testing on Friday as a presumptive positive case of COVID-19.
Tucker got that word late Friday afternoon and initiated protocols that revealed the person had “limited interactions” with students and staff at the school and any “potential close contact” was confined to a portion of a multi-age classroom that serves fourth- through sixth-graders.
“… Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to have the entire grade 4-6 pod switch to remote learning until after the Thanksgiving break,” Tucker wrote, noting in person instruction would resume for that group of students on Monday, Nov. 30.
Meanwhile, the University of Vermont Health Network announced Friday it has expanded new restrictions on visitors to all of its hospitals over the weekend. Those restrictions first went into effect at CVMC in Berlin last Thursday and, with very limited exceptions, prohibit visitors. Those exceptions include labor and delivery, pediatrics, procedures requiring sedation, end-of-life care and hospital discharges.
The restrictions are designed to keep hospital employees and the patients they serve safe. They were first implemented at CVMC in response to a surge in COVID cases in central Vermont.
One of those cases involved an employee at the Hunger Mountain Co-op, which learned of the positive test on Sunday and promptly shared the news with its members on Monday.
General Manager Kari Bradley said the employee last worked at the co-op on Sunday, Nov. 8 and, to his knowledge, never exhibited symptoms while at work.
Bradley, who has consulted with the state Health Department, said it was “highly unlikely” that any shoppers would be considered a “close contact” of the employee, but others who work at the co-op have been informed of the positive test and that the health department is performing contact tracing.
“… We ask that any staff exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness or fever stay home, contact our HR department, and notify their physician,” Bradley wrote, noting the co-op has “generous paid time off and paid leave policies to support employees” who are unable to work.
According to Bradley, the co-op conducts daily health screenings of all employees and has sought to limit the number of shoppers in the building at any one time.
Based on the rise in local COVID cases last week that number was reduced to no more than 35. The maximum limit is 30 between 9 and 10 a.m. when the store is open for “high-risk shoppers.”
Bradley said the co-op offers curbside pickup as an option and has taken steps to ensure a safe shopping experience for those who enter the building.
“… Our co-op prides itself on its cleanliness and food safety standards, and we are taking multiple steps to best serve you, care for our staff, and be a responsible member of our community,” he wrote.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
