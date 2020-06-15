EAST MONTPELIER — The “pomp” was different because of the “circumstance,” but the latest batch of graduates from U-32 High School were told theirs was a history book ending.
Only two fellow seniors heard Sylvan Williams’ commencement address in person, not all the rest tuned in to watch it live and some probably still haven’t seen it.
Williams, who delivered a pitch-perfect speech to a near-empty auditorium Friday evening and collected her diploma during an unconventional outdoor ceremony at U-32 on Saturday afternoon, spoke of a senior year that didn’t go according to script without ever mentioning the reason — COVID-19 — why.
“We didn’t get prom, we didn’t get a proper graduation, a senior prank or a senior trip,” Williams said. “We didn’t get to say goodbye to the faces we’ve grown up with, the people who’ve seen us through the best and the worst.”
It was more observation than complaint. A simple statement of fact, not a grievance.
“Maybe you didn’t get to play your last game, perform your last show or go to your last music festival — I didn’t either,” Williams said. “We all were robbed of ‘our turn.’ We watched everyone go before us and will watch everyone go after us, but this is what makes us special — this is what makes us the best grade — because we didn’t get what we wanted, what we worked for, what we deserved, but I’ll be damned if the senior class of 2020 is not in our children’s AP U.S. history textbooks.”
That sure seems like a safe bet because this was a very different year for graduates across the country — including the 115 U-32 seniors who officially said goodbye during the weekend to a school very few have set foot in since March.
It wasn’t your typical graduation.
This one took 20 hours from start to finish — including a 15-hour intermission between the Friday’s livestreamed ceremony and Saturday’s drive-through distribution of diplomas.
According to a far too thick stack of programs just inside the entrance to the auditorium Friday evening, the ceremony was supposed to start with “Pomp and Circumstance.”
It didn’t, though the Sir Edward Elgar commencement classic played non-stop for four hours on Saturday as graduates arrived in waves — one teacher-adviser group at a time — to pick up “swag bags” that contained, among other things, their diplomas. All strolled across the stage in front of the school, posed for a professional photograph and then got back in their cars and drove off past a line of faculty members in lawn chairs who showed up to salute their achievement in a socially distant kind of way.
“It’s obviously not what I pictured when I was in kindergarten,” Nora Dillon said moments after turning her brief stage appearance into a retro-fashion show.
Sporting a vintage 1960s dress, with boots to match, Dillon briefly owned the stage before hopping into the car driven by her “proud and wistful” mother, Judith Dillon.
“It’s a great day regardless,” the elder Dillon declared, even as her daughter was explaining how she is planning to take a “gap year” amid uncertainty about COVID-19 before heading to New York University to study public health.
“I don’t want my first year of college to be interrupted like my senior year here,” Nora Dillon said.
Jesse Wild arrived with a two-car entourage with vehicles decked out in professionally made banners and blue and white balloons. He paused on stage to part his gown revealing a “Raiders Strong” T-shirt, and, unlike Dillon, confessed he didn’t watch his graduation ceremony live, but would probably catch a rerun.
Wild said he liked the expedited format.
“It’s not traditional, but, given the circumstances, it’s better than getting your diploma in the mail,” he said.
Erika Williams agreed.
“It’s not what I expected, but it was nice,” said Williams, who rode shotgun to her graduation in a car decked out with an over-sized mortar board commemorating the occasion.
Molly Brown arrived with her own photographer. Her brother Wyatt poked his head up through the sunroof of a second vehicle — each graduate was allowed two — and snapped photos nonstop to capture his sister’s memorable moment.
There were no speeches on Saturday. They all occurred during a Friday ceremony that opened with senior Caira Adams singing the National Anthem to a predominantly online audience and included remarks from the principal who was hired the year this year’s graduates started seventh-grade at U-32. The interim superintendent, who is leaving with them and the humanities teacher, who, like Williams, was chosen by students to speak.
Principal Steven Dellinger-Pate said it wasn’t the send-off he’d hoped for or imagined for the first class of students who have only known him as principal at U-32. However, he predicted this year’s graduates were all stronger because of the unexpected experience.
“You are going to be the most resilient graduates that U-32 has ever produced,” he said. “You are going to enter a world that is struggling right now with issues of race, poverty and disease, and you are going to make a difference.”
Interim Superintendent Debra Taylor, who is leaving at the end of the month, offered a similar assessment of this year’s graduating class.
“You have certainly overcome a great deal of adversity to arrive at this day,” Taylor said, urging graduates to do something “extraordinary” with their lives and suggesting they were well-prepared to accept that challenge.
“Wherever you want to go in life you can get there from right here,” she said.
Like Taylor, Ingersoll offered the class some sage advice, and, like Williams, she noted it was historically unique.
“Each of you was born under the canopy of events that rocked our country in 2001 and many of your families were defined in some way by those events,” Ingersoll said. “And now your lives are book-ended by extraordinary times as you graduate amid a global pandemic the likes of which our world has not seen in more than 100 years.”
It’s a common thread that binds this class together even as it readies to splinter.
“Each of your stories and each of your paths will be different, but the gate to them is located here in East Montpelier, and as you stride ahead into the world beyond Gallison Hill steer a path wherein your stories will help take others forward,” Ingersoll said.
Though there were many elements within this year’s graduation that were necessarily different, one tradition was largely unaffected. School Board Chairman Scott Thompson presented the “Gahagen Award,” named for Jackie Gahagen, a teacher and associate principal who worked at U-32 from the school’s inception in 1971, until 2000. The award — a piece of artwork produced by one graduate presented to another who “best exemplifies the true spirit and soul of U-32.”
This year’s recipient, Ginger Knight, was presented with a whimsical watercolor painting — “All You Can Eat” — produced by fellow graduate Ellie Farr.
Williams, who opened her speech by declaring “we made it” and went on to challenge her classmates to embrace whatever “it” is they are passionate about, closed on a reflective and hopeful note.
“There have been so many ends that were abrupt, jarring and simply not fair, but you have to end to begin again, so here’s to the end of this beginning and to the adventures that are waiting for us somewhere, she said. “Go and find them.”
