MARSHFIELD — Residents in Marshfield and Plainfield are boycotting Maplefields because the store on Route 2 isn't requiring customers to wear masks.
For months, residents in the two towns have discussed the lack of masks on their shared Front Porch Forum. The first post calling attention to non-mask wearing patrons was made by Jay Moore, of Marshfield, on April 26.
Moore said in the post he went to the convenience store and “was glad to see the store workers were wearing masks and checking out customers from behind plastic shields. At the same time, I was shocked that I was the only customer out of seven or eight in the store or outside pumping gas who was wearing a mask. What's up with that? I hate to think that so many of my neighbors are in denial about how dangerous this situation is.”
Health experts have said wearing a mask can help stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease, by containing the droplets from the nose or mouth.
Since then, multiple residents have aired their grievances with the lack of mask wearers at the store. Some have also expressed frustration with having to wear a mask.
On June 28, Amanda Mangan, of Marshfield, wrote, “I support the stores that allow each of us the choice to take care of our own health and freedom. I will NOT shop at those stores that force their 'ideas' of safety on me or my family. I understand elderly and high health risk people who are worried about infection but that is why they have pay at pumps and curbside pickup and maintenance of 'social distance'. This still is the land of the free, right? In response to Mandatory face mask, I think they are infringement of all our freedom of speech. So thank Maplefields for allowing us to make choices of own.”
On Monday, Moore, who has made multiple posts calling out the lack of mask-wearing at the store, called for a boycott of Maplefields.
Multiple residents have come out in support of the boycott.
Plainfield resident Laura Zeisel wrote in a post Wednesday, “I pulled into the parking lot at Maplefields yesterday to pick up a snack, and saw two people headed inside - both not wearing masks. So I turned around, left the parking lot and went to Plainfield Hardware instead to pick up my snack. I urge others to do likewise. Both Plainfield Hardware and the Plainfield Co-op are locally owned businesses (the Co-op is owned by hundreds of us) which deserve our support - and both of them require that masks be worn by all employees and all shoppers.”
Moore said in an interview Thursday he reluctantly went to the store recently to pick something up when he noticed two customers not wearing masks. He said he pointed out the lack of masks to the store employee and she told him wearing masks isn't mandatory.
“I turned around and asked one of those guys who was behind me to tell me why he wasn't wearing a mask. I said he's putting other people at risk. I'm a diabetic and 'Why can't you just do the right thing and wear a mask?' And he started giving me some guff. And then there was another guy who wasn't wearing a mask who said, 'Come on outside.' Basically he was inviting me to come out and fight, which is just ridiculous. I couldn't believe what I was hearing,” he said.
Moore said his issue isn't “the stupidity or ignorance” of those who choose not to wear masks. He wanted the store to do what other stores, such as Walmart, Costco and Home Depot, have done and make masks a requirement for customers.
The store has signs on its entrances asking customers to wear a mask.
Rodolphe "Skip" Vallee, chairman and CEO of R.L. Vallee, which owns and operates all of the 40-plus Maplefields stores in the region, said in an email Thursday, “As early as March, even before the CDC recommended masks and they were generally unavailable, we employed rural seamstresses to make masks for every Maplefields employee and as they became available, the masks were required of all employees in the stores. That requirement remains today. … We strongly recommend in our signage that our customers wear masks. In a few communities, Stowe and South Burlington are two, the municipality requires masks inside, and we have adjusted our signage requirements to respond, with widespread public acceptance. As it is not the role of our associates to enforce the law, we stand ready to work with local law enforcement, to implement duly enacted requirements surrounding COVID or any other legal requirement.”
Moore, Zeisel and others hope Gov. Phil Scott will soon make wearing masks in public a requirement so the conflict can be put to bed. The governor said he may do just that as soon as Friday, depending on the data he sees in terms of the virus' spread.
But Scott has repeatedly said enforcing such an order is difficult. The governor has pointed to other states who have mask mandates in place and the issues they have had with compliance.
Moore wasn't too concerned about enforcing a mask mandate. He said he's old enough to remember when seat belts became mandatory. He said some still don't wear a seat belt and some also continue to use their cellphones while driving. In 2014, Vermont barred using handheld devices while driving.
But he said having the mandate in place, along with an educational campaign as to why masks are important, will help influence people to wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.