BARRE — A call center has been set up for anyone in central Vermont seeking support services and resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Washington and Northern Orange Counties Regional Response Command Center opened its call center Friday. The number is 802-636-2025.
The call center operates from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
This is the latest action taken by the WNOC-RRCC, a unified community response of local social service organizations from THRIVE, Central Vermont’s Accountable Community for Health group.
Members of SunCommon, a local solar energy solutions company, were instrumental in helping organizers to develop the volunteer-operated call system, according to Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action, and one of the three unified commanders of WNOC-RRCC.
Trained volunteers, working in 3.5-hour shifts will be staffing the phones, with support from WNOC-RRCC members.
Additional volunteers are needed, and anyone interested should contact Allison Levin, volunteer coordinator, at allison.levin@wnocrrcc.org
A text line is also being developed to ensure citizens with verbal disabilities may be able to utilize the community resource.
