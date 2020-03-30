BARRE — Too many cooks might be just what the doctor ordered when it comes to keeping vulnerable Vermonters fed in the middle of a pandemic.
At least that appears to be the case in central Vermont where, while steering clear of crowded kitchens, a just-launched regional “command center” has figured out how to feed nearly 200 homeless people now being put up in local motels.
It’s a seven-day-a-week, three-meals-a-day operation that has evolved in recent days, may morph in coming weeks but, for the moment, is meeting the COVID-19-inspired need thanks to an unconventional partnership.
It’s one that involves local clergy and some local businesses sharing the load with the two-person crew at the community kitchen academy run by Capstone Community Action.
There have been some early glitches, but the alliance seems to be working and just started what will be its first full week of operation.
Sunday wasn’t a day of rest at Enough Ministries where Dan Molind said his chef-wife Cathy led a kitchen crew that included his daughter, Katie, and church members Tom Sperry, Crystal Breer and Nancy Moran in preparing 400 meals – 200 lunches and 200 dinners – as their first contribution to the continuing cause.
“We really had to hustle,” Molind said, noting a busier weekend is days away.
Enough Ministries is taking weekend duty that will require them to crank out 1,400 meals between dinner on Friday and dinner on Sunday at its Washington Street church.
That’s a big bite for the tiny church that last month was serving lunch to roughly 40 people three days a week before adding dinner two weeks ago.
“Our volume has increased exponentially,” Molind said.
In the interest of social distancing, the kitchen crew hasn’t.
“It’s more work for less people,” said Molind, who is thankful for a recent kitchen upgrade and happy to be part of the broader food chain created to respond to a sudden need.
Though government money may soon be available to cover some of the cost
“It’s a huge blessing to have some money to be able to provide these kinds of services without having to say: ‘Hey, I need money to do it,’” he said. “We’re doing what’s right because we know it’s what’s needed right now.”
Enough Ministries is far from alone, according to Liz Scharf, director of community economic development at Capstone.
Scharf was tasked with cobbling together a workable solution to an unusual problem – one she said came together quickly thanks to some willing partners.
“It’s pretty darn amazing what we’ve done in a week,” she said.
Enough Ministries essentially has the weekends covered, though Morse Block Deli will be picking up lunch duty starting Saturday.
Thanks to a huge assist from New England Culinary Institute, Capstone is able to provide weekday breakfasts and prepare dinners Monday through Thursday.
That left weekday lunches and Scharf said the Salvation Army and Gusto’s have got that base covered. The Salvation Army is making the mid-day meals for distribution on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and Gusto’s is handling Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Gusto’s owner Josh Dickinson said he and his girlfriend, Jacki Douglas, pinch hit on Saturday, producing and packaging 200 meals of chicken and mostaccioli at the Prospect Street sports tavern that is open for take-out from 3 to 7 p.m.
Dickinson planned to spend Monday night slicing deli meat for the sandwiches he’ll be preparing today.
“We’re just happy to help,” he said.
That help is appreciated, according to Joey Buttendorf, the senior chef-instructor at Capstone’s kitchen academy.
With the Salvation Army, Gusto’s and Morse Block Deli taking turns with lunches and Enough Ministries preparing most of the weekend meals, Buttendorf and her assistant, Christine Cushing, can focus on preparing weekday breakfasts and dinners Monday through Thursday.
Buttendorf stressed breakfasts aren’t a two-woman operation and credits New England Culinary Institute chef-instructors Adrian Westrope and Dan Tabor for preparing everything from croissants to quiches that are packaged and picked up by volunteers and delivered along with dinners at 4 p.m.
“It’s an incredible team effort,” said Buttendorf, who would prefer to be part of it rather than holed up in her home.
“I’m really more satisfied cooking and helping,” she said.
Buttendorf said she is rolling with random donation in what feels like a massive daily episode of “Chopped.”
“Every day it’s a big blind basket (of ingredients),” she said.
On Monday, Buttendorf was preparing baked spiced turkey and chicken with mashed potatoes and broccoli, as well as a sausage and tomato goulash with candied beets.
“We’re trying to make it as nutritious as possible,” she said.
Buttendorf is resigned to the fact her cooking will have to do her talking for the foreseeable future.
“That’s the hardest thing,” she said. “We can’t say: ‘Hi. How are you doing?’ and put our hands on people’s shoulders right now. The food has to be enough.”
Scharf said the effort has been well-received, volunteers are safely delivering the meals to motels – including two where Good Samaritan Haven staff are handling the distribution. Good Samaritan has set up shop at the Econo Lodge in Montpelier and is making sure homeless residents housed by the state in rooms at the Hilltop Inn are getting meals as well.
For now, Scharf said things are working and she hopes to arrangement payment for the food now being used by the end of the week to make sure the system is sustainable – particularly if it needs to grow.
Disclosure: Executive Editor and Publisher Steven Pappas is the chair of the board of directors of Capstone Community Action.
