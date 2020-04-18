BARRE — With municipalities turning to virtual meetings due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, public access stations have had to dive deeper into the digital age to adapt.
Before there was a virus that causes COVID-19, Central Vermont Television in Barre and ORCA Media in Montpelier would send cameras and their operators to public meetings. The meetings would be recorded, sometimes broadcast live and were later shown on public access channels and uploaded to the web.
State officials have told people to stay away from each other to help stop the spread of the virus. So municipalities, churches and other organizations have been turning to video conferencing to hold their meetings and get their messages out.
Tony Campos, executive director of CVTV, said about seven weeks ago those at the station started working remotely because they saw what was coming. Campos said they started to brush up on video conferencing programs such as Zoom or GoToMeeting. He said some municipalities, such as Barre City and Barre Town, were still meeting in person, but he knew eventually these meetings would have to go virtual.
He said the station has invested about $16,000 into its playback system so it had the ability to push out those virtual meetings to its channels, the website, Facebook, YouTube and other platforms. He said once the meeting is recorded, local officials send the station a link and the meeting gets processed. Campos said the station is there to help local officials and churches get their meetings to the public because they are more focused on running the meetings and services.
“It’s been challenging, but you know as Charles Darwin once said, it’s not the strongest or the most intelligent that survive, it’s those that adapt to change,” he said.
Financially, Campos said public access stations don’t rely on the money they receive from towns to record meetings. The bulk of the funding comes from cable subscriptions.
Rob Chapman, executive director of ORCA, said that cable money may increase because everyone has been told to stay at home.
“Many other industries are in worse situations than us,” Chapman said.
ORCA has been covering Gov. Phil Scott’s news conferences about the crisis live on its YouTube page. Chapman said Scott’s office stopped using Facebook to publish the news conferences due to technical issues so ORCA stepped in to help so everyone gets the information about what’s going on.
ORCA has also been uploading the virtual meetings and presentations from the Legislature that were supposed to take place at the State House before the pandemic hit.
Chapman said it took about a week for the station to figure out how to record and upload the virtual meetings. Both stations reported they are covering all the same local meetings they had previously, with the one exception being Plainfield for CVTV.
Going forward, Chapman said it will be interesting to see how the discussion goes about accessibility at the State House. He said committees have now demonstrated they can record and upload all of their meetings so, in the interest of transparency, that might continue once the pandemic is over.
He asked, “How does this effect people’s ability to watch what’s happening with their state and local governments from home?”
