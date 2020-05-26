BARRE TOWN — Residents will vote on a slightly increased town budget during their pushed back annual vote next week.
The town historically has voted on a budget and elected officers in May, but that had to change due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In April, the Select Board elected to hold a “drive-thru” election instead of the typical election at Barre Town Elementary & Middle School in an effort to stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
While residents have been asked to vote by mail as much as possible, on June 2 residents will go to the Department of Public Works garage. The voter will drive in, check in and then drive over to a holding area where the ballot would be filled out. The ballot would be returned, and the voter leaves.
There had been some discussion about holding the election entirely by mail, but most board members weren’t comfortable with the idea. They said it hadn’t been done before in Vermont and they didn’t know what issues holding such an election could cause.
The polling place will be open at the DPW yard from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
This year residents will be voting on a budget of $7,228,196, which is an increase of $259,445, or 3.72%, over the current budget.
The general fund is increasing from $3,867,941 to $4,047,821, a change of $179,880 or 4.65%.
According to the town, the largest new item in the general fund is $56,060 for new lights at the softball field. The budget also includes an increase of $34,020 due to the information technology service provider the town uses. The service provider had been charging a monthly fee for its services, but it is changing to a contract where one fee pays for all service and support. Town officials said they received proposals for other such service providers, but the one the town currently uses provided the lowest cost.
Long-time Town Clerk and Treasurer Donna Kelty is retiring next year. So the budget includes $27,400 as part of the salary for a chief financial officer because the town is planning on switching to a CFO or a finance director instead of an elected treasurer. Residents will vote on this switch as a ballot article next week.
The town has switched to new finance and accounting software. But in order to retain access to the information in the former software, which was used from 1999 to now, the town had to be a perpetual license which cost $25,575.
The police department is seeing its full-time wages go up $23,275. This is due to the department filling two open officer positions.
The fire department is seeing a $33,120 decrease because the town has paid off breathing equipment purchased for firefighters.
The highway fund is increasing from $3,100,810 to $3,180,375, a change of $79,565 or 2.56%.
The biggest increase in that budget is $28,435 for employee benefits with the bulk of the increase coming from health insurance premiums.
There is also an additional $24,510 for winter maintenance.
Residents will also vote on who will make up the town’s select board. Tom White, the current chairman, is not seeking re-election, so Melissa Battah and Justin Bolduc are vying for his two-year seat. Bob Nelson is running unopposed for his three-year seat on the board.
Residents will vote on whether to give Barre Area Development Corporation $40,000 for its “Rock Solid” marketing campaign.
