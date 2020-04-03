WATERBURY – A St. Albans-based short-term residential care program for youth is temporarily being relocated to Middlesex on Monday as part of an ongoing juggling act that is part of the state’s COVID-19 response.
The program – Suite 12 – was just opened in St. Albans last week when young residents at the Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Essex were displaced in order to make that facility available for adult psychiatric patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but do not require emergent hospital care.
Run by the state Department of Children and Families, Suite 12 served males between 13 and 18 that required residential care due to behavioral and mental health concerns and/or juvenile delinquency placements. It also served youth in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
The St. Albans space was not able to be fitted with the security measures needed for that level of programming – a fact that was underscored when two youth escaped earlier this week.
That development triggered a search for more suitable space that led Monday’s planned move to the Middlesex Therapeutic Community residence.
The Middlesex facility has been vacant since Tuesday, when the state Department of Mental Health temporarily moved its residents to an unoccupied and isolated section of the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital in Berlin. That move was designed to ease operating challenges and improve safety and care due to staffing availability.
With the Middlesex facility is age-appropriate and hardware secure, with locked doors and perimeter fencing. Due to the facility being locked, the new temporary program will only be available to those youth in DCF custody within the juvenile delinquency system and youth in the custody of the state Department of Corrections. It will house up to five males between the ages of 13 and 18.
