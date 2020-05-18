thumbnail_NMS Principal Parade 1.jpg
Provided Photo

The staff of Northfield Middle High School organized a surprise drive-by of Principal Lee Ann Monroe’s home (shown here on her porch) in East Barre on Saturday. “We caught her completely unaware and moved to tears by this expression of appreciation and support for the excellent job she is doing in leading our school and community through these difficult times,” wrote Dot Higgin in an email to The Times Argus. Monroe grew up in Barre.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.