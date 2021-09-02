BARRE — Police say a Northfield woman spit at a health care worker after refusing to wear a mask at urgent care.
Lydia L. Gubitosi, 30, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, simple assault of a health care worker and giving false information to law enforcement. If convicted, Gubitosi faces a maximum sentence of a year and 8 months in prison. She was released on conditions.
Officer Victor A. Hinojosa, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit on Aug. 29 a panic alarm was activated at Clear Choice MD on Route 302 because of an out-of-control female. Hinojosa said staff at the company reported the female was refusing to wear a mask and was spitting at staff.
The officer said the woman, later identified as Gubitosi, left the scene prior to his arrival. Police said Gubitosi is unvaccinated against the coronavirus.
Hinojosa said staff reported Gubitosi had called the company before she showed up and argued about having to wear a mask inside the business.
An employee told police she was sitting at the registration desk when Gubitosi came in and started yelling, according to court records. She told police Gubitosi stated she needed to take a urine test.
The officer said the employee reported Gubitosi stated, “I won't wear a mask.”
Hinojosa said the employee told Gubitosi she would have to wear a mask and Gubitosi responded, “(Expletive) you I don't” and “I will contact the law.”
The employee told police Gubitosi then tried to spit on her, according to court records, but her spit hit a divider instead of the employee.
Hinojosa said the employee went and got a nurse and saw Gubitosi speed out of the parking lot.
The officer said he spoke to the nurse who talked with Gubitosi on the phone prior to her arrival and Gubitosi reported she had been diagnosed with a “panic disorder” and refused to wear a mask.
The nurse told police Gubitosi claimed it was illegal to make her wear a mask, but the nurse told her the privately-owned business required everyone to wear a mask inside, according to court records.
Hinojosa said he was told by dispatch that Gubitosi had called police to report she had been turned away from Clear Choice and from Central Vermont Medical Center.
The officer said he spoke to her on the phone and she reported she was being refused medical treatment which was illegal because of her panic disorder. Hinojosa said Gubitosi told him she had also been turned away from Express Care in Berlin.
He said she denied spitting at anyone.
