BARRE — Being homeless isn’t a crime, but those committing crimes while receiving emergency shelter from the state would be targeted under a new program designed to address festering problems at some central Vermont hotels.
Responding to concerns about criminal activity that he said is taking place in and around hotels that are being paid by the state to provide shelter for the homeless during the COVID-19 crisis, Police Chief Tim Bombardier briefed city councilors on a plan to address the problem Tuesday night.
Bombardier told councilors paying for private security hasn’t worked and contracting with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department has been marginally successful, but hasn’t stopped things from “going to hell in a handbasket” at some hotels in the late-night and early-morning hours.
Bombardier said the state Department of Children and Families has agreed to triple down on the problem by enlisting the assistance of local law enforcement under a joint contract he would coordinate on behalf of departments in Barre, Barre Town, Berlin and Montpelier.
According to Bombardier, the yet-to-be-executed agreement contemplates reimbursing the departments for up to 20 hours a week of coverage at $69 an hour in hopes of putting a dent in the kind of bad behavior he said has prevented some who need shelter from engaging in a range of services available to them.
“Our real objective here is to curtail the criminal activity, hold those people that are causing the problems responsible and (help) those individuals that need assistance and have not been engaging with either mental health, or substance abuse, or housing or any of the other programs,” he said. “(Advocates) have actually gone door to door trying to get people to engage and to say people are reluctant because of what’s going on is an understatement.”
According to Bombardier, some are “scared to death.”
Bombardier said the “majority of the problems” can be traced to three establishments — the Hollow Inn in Barre, the Hilltop Inn in Berlin and the Econo Lodge in Montpelier — prompting his proposal for a collaborative but focused response to an identified problem.
Bombardier likened the initiative to the street crimes unit he launched in Barre two years ago telling councilors it would provide “a proactive law enforcement presence” specifically aimed at addressing serious criminal activity.
“I’m not talking about somebody who is partying loud next door,” he said. “I’m talking about sexual assaults, drug dealing, prostitution, human trafficking those types of crimes that are taking place in and around these hotels.”
Mayor Lucas Herring said the problem has been compounded because those who wouldn’t previously qualify for emergency shelter in Vermont now due and those from nearby states were exploiting that fact.
Bombardier said observation is consistent with estimates he has received from state officials, as well as his independent analysis based on police interactions during the past 10 months with those who have claimed one the hotels as their primary residence. Of the 102 people who fit that bill he said roughly 30 had no discernible ties to the state and were generating most of the problems.
“They came here from other states because of better COVID benefits,” he said.
After reviewing a draft agreement, Bombardier said it would be changed to reflect the plan he’d just outlined, councilors authorized City Manager Steve Mackenzie to sign a final version of the contract as soon as it is supplied by the state.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
