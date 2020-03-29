Police officers from around the state visited 295 lodging establishments this weekend to assess compliance with Gov. Phil Scott's executive order issued last week.
On March 25, Scott issued the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, which required commercial lodging establishments to immediately begin to cease operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Saturday, Vermont State Police and local agencies began visiting hotels and motels, according to a news release issued Sunday by the Department of Public Safety and Vermont State Police.
The order specifies that lodging establishments be closed except under limited circumstances, including:
Housing vulnerable populations (emergency shelter for homeless individuals) as arranged through the state.
Providing accommodations for health care workers, or other workers deemed necessary to support public health, public safety or critical infrastructure.
Use of lodging properties being as quarantine facilities as arranged by the state.
Limited verifiable extenuating circumstances for the care and safety of Vermonters.
Another 20 locations still need to be visited, the release stated.
“Slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Vermont is necessary to help ensure the health care system has the capacity to care for Vermonters who experience the worst impacts of this highly contagious disease. (The governor) has ordered critical strategies to help achieve this goal,” the release notes.
