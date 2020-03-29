Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Cloudy with periods of light rain. High near 40F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.