NORTHFIELD – Police say a Northfield teenager pointed a gun at a neighbor who told him to slow down.
Police said the victim reported seeing Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, speeding up Turkey Hill Road Sunday. The victim told police he followed Cherkasov to his residence and told Cherkasov to slow down.
Police said Cherkasov then went to his vehicle, got a gun and pointed it at the victim. The victim then left the scene and called police.
Cherkasov has been charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was scheduled to answer the charges in Washington County criminal court in Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.