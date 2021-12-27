PLAINFIELD — A possible mask mandate will be discussed next week in a continuation of a conversation started last week by local officials.
Wearing masks in Plainfield came up in two parts of the Select Board’s agenda at last week’s regular meeting. The first involved a request to build a skating rink on the Recreation Field. The second was a request for a mask mandate from the Student Council of Goddard College.
There was no one in attendance for the Goddard item, so it was pushed off until the board’s next meeting on Jan. 4.
On Dec. 5, the council sent the board an email asking for an indoor mask mandate.
“First, we believe an indoor mask mandate is one of the many crucial precautions necessary to best protect the safety of the community. This feels especially important given that our school population will travel to campus from around the country and world. Furthermore, with rising COVID-19 cases and current and new variants, we believe it is crucial to follow an ‘all of the above’ approach to protection, including an indoor mask mandate,” the email stated.
The council said its members also were concerned about the well-being of fellow students who are immunocompromised or care for those who are.
“We have heard from a number of our student constituents in these groups who have told us that without a mask mandate, they will be unable to safely attend any in-person component of our programs, thus creating an inequitable learning environment,” the council said.
The email stated the school’s administration had decided to recommend masks instead of requiring them.
No one from the community was at last week’s meeting for the ice rink topic, either, but that was discussed.
Board member Sasha Thayer, who also serves as the town’s emergency management director, said it was important to her that people using the rink wear masks.
“People do get close together (at the rink),” Thayer said, adding there’s a possibility rink users could transmit the coronavirus to each other.
Board member Tammy Farnham asked what the difference was between someone using the rink or someone using the recreation field in a different capacity. Farnham said there are other activities people could partake in at the field that would not require a mask. She said whatever pandemic protocols the town adopts, they should apply equally to the use of the field.
Board Chair Jim Volz said he agreed with Farnham.
Thayer said she wanted to discuss what the protocols would be at the Jan. 4 meeting.
Farnham said she wanted to approve the construction of the rink regardless of the protocols, since the protocols should apply to all uses of the field. Thayer responded the town still could impose restrictions on the rink itself.
Thayer pointed out there were no residents at the meeting to discuss the rink, so she didn’t want to go forward with that item. Farnham put forward a motion approving the rink that was voted down by Volz and Thayer.
Thayer said the board needed to “look at the broader picture” before approving such a request. She said it’s been her experience that it is easier to get compliance when expectations are communicated at the outset instead of trying to impose conditions on something that is underway.
Volz said he didn’t want residents to put up the rink and then potentially have the town impose restrictions to the point that those people no longer wanted to use it.
